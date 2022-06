Hi, thinking to move from Vodafone to Voyager and have a few questions:

- does Voyager support static IP address, I need it for my domain names, how much?

- I have my router ASUS GT-AC5300, will it work?

- I don't have a fibre yet, will Voyager install it fro free? The fibre is on my street/address, should be no problem with that.

- using a lot of OpenVPN for work, no problem with Voyager, solid as?

Thanks