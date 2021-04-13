Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Voyager Migrated from Conversant to Voyager phone platform - No control panel available
robjg63

3494 posts

Uber Geek


#284308 13-Apr-2021 09:24
My workplace was migrated from the Conversant VOIP platform to the Voyager system a few weeks ago as part of Voyagers takeover of Conversant.

 

Great - the phones kept working - so thumbs up for that.

 

But I found that I now can't access the brilliant control panel features as the system administrator any more.

 

The Conversant system let you mange your numbers, emails for voicemail, number diversions to mobiles, phone menu etc and was really useful.

 

I called Voyager and queried where this functionality could now be accessed and was told that I would have to call the help centre to make any changes as 'lots of users had broken their phone system under the control panel - so users can not access that any more'.

 

Seems to be rather harsh to have remove all functionality from the users - Can't say I ever broke our phones in the 5 years or so I have been looking after them.

 

Did this happen to anyone else?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2691950 13-Apr-2021 11:29
Does seem a bit harsh to take that functionality away. May be because they are still refining a few bits of the VVP dashboard (which IMO suuuucks, "Callflows" are much better). Understandable too from a user breaking things perspective, as people have done some pretty stupid things that had wider issues across the platform (on CVS to be fair).

 

I guess if Voyager don't want to offer it to retail customers directly, a Voyager wholesaler could provide you the same service, and give you a portal log in for management.

VygrNetworkMonkey
135 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691976 13-Apr-2021 12:42
Hi @robjg63,  

 

We're very happy to hear that your migration between the two platforms went smoothly.  

 

We are sorry to hear about the manner in which your query was answered.

 

We understand how frustrating this can be, and we will pass this information on to the team.   Again, we apologise for your experience but we do appreciate your feedback so that we can continue to learn and improve.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

