My workplace was migrated from the Conversant VOIP platform to the Voyager system a few weeks ago as part of Voyagers takeover of Conversant.

Great - the phones kept working - so thumbs up for that.

But I found that I now can't access the brilliant control panel features as the system administrator any more.

The Conversant system let you mange your numbers, emails for voicemail, number diversions to mobiles, phone menu etc and was really useful.

I called Voyager and queried where this functionality could now be accessed and was told that I would have to call the help centre to make any changes as 'lots of users had broken their phone system under the control panel - so users can not access that any more'.

Seems to be rather harsh to have remove all functionality from the users - Can't say I ever broke our phones in the 5 years or so I have been looking after them.

Did this happen to anyone else?