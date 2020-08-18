Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bitcoin Debit Cards - TenX
#273353 18-Aug-2020 10:02
Looking for any advice on getting one ?

 

 

 

Is the TenX still the card to go for in 2020 ?

 

 

 

https://tenx.tech/card

 

 

 

Cheers

  #2543442 18-Aug-2020 10:07
Haven't used TenX personally, but I did recently signup with Wirex and got a debit card with it - Card was free and arrived pretty quickly (Within a week) via DHL. 




  #2543514 18-Aug-2020 10:37
Please continue on this existing thread.




 

 

  #2577736 2-Oct-2020 08:34
harrys:

 

Is the TenX still the card to go for in 2020 ?

 

https://tenx.tech/card 

 

 

No.

 

TenX has just sent an email saying the cards are now cancelled - another victim of the Wireguard AG scandal impacting Wireguard SG.




 

 

