Looking for any advice on getting one ?
Is the TenX still the card to go for in 2020 ?
https://tenx.tech/card
Cheers
Haven't used TenX personally, but I did recently signup with Wirex and got a debit card with it - Card was free and arrived pretty quickly (Within a week) via DHL.
Please continue on this existing thread.
harrys:
No.
TenX has just sent an email saying the cards are now cancelled - another victim of the Wireguard AG scandal impacting Wireguard SG.
