BlinkyBill: You are not giving away ownership- you are giving away common identification across all registry’s as an owner. Oldgeek is correct and Surfisup1000 should not make incorrect statements about financial matters that might cause concern for some people. On the point, what do you expect for a low/no cost service? The point of Sharesies is to make it easier for “naive” investors to get into the stock market, and having your own personal CSN isn’t likely to be of immediate benefit to those types of investors.

I went into Sharesies as a novice. Because it was an experiment using a trivial amount of money (for me) I did a little research that pointed to Sharesies being what I thought was a sharebroker to novices. I had a CSN for the Vector shares but did not know it, nor was I aware of its significance. I was and still am the novice low-value investor that saw Sharesies as a way of 'playing the share market'.

The Vectra shares came from the privatisation of the Hutt Valley Energy Board in the late 1990s (being connected to their network at the time). This shareholding morphed into TransAlta and several other iterations of takeover that ended up in Vectra. I never paid for these shares and I still recall the brokers that set up temporary stalls in Malls to buy those original shares from those wishing to cash up their windfall. I took a passing interest in the various reports to shareholders. I did not attend AGMs but did assign my (trivial) voting rights to the board Chairperson as my proxy. Bringing those shares into my Sharesies portfolio meant that this involvement ended, although my investment did not.

So this is just another path of learning for me. While it is true that I receive dividends and some shareholder communications, this is always at the whim of whatever Sharesies decide. I now know that if I wish to be treated as a bona-fide shareholder by the company I have invested in, Sharesies is not the right vehicle. There is no deception here. I was not deceived, I simply have realised the proxy nature of buying through Sharesies.