My work colleagues and I have been putting in money every 2 weeks to Bonus Bonds for our Christmas club to withdraw in December every year for xmas expences.

Now that Bonus Bonds are about to disappear is there any suitable replacement with a similar objective.

The default unit was $25 and some people paid in more than 1 unit say up to 4 every payday which was fortnightly.

Obviously saving schemes are not so good for the same reason as Bonus bonds closed down. 1 % if you are lucky.

Any ideas.