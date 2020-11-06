Something to keep an eye on if you have a joint term-deposit account (at least with BNZ, other banks may do this better).

We just received a statement from BNZ for a TD that's maturing and noticed we're being charged 45% tax!! Even though they have our IRD numbers.

Mrs Floyd rung to query (after a 22 minute wait, they used to be real quick) this.

Apparently due to some legislation and this now being the top tax rate (??), and possibly a system anomaly, this is what it defaults to for joint accounts rather than picking the higher of the two tax rates from the account holders.

Looking at the account in BNZ online banking the tax rate isn't shown so didn't find this our until the maturity notice came out.