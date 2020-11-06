Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finance and wealth management
Tax rate on joint held term deposits with BNZ - check yours.
floydbloke

#279766 6-Nov-2020 17:01
Something to keep an eye on if you have a joint term-deposit account (at least with BNZ, other banks may do this better).

 

We just received a statement from BNZ for a TD that's maturing and noticed we're being charged 45% tax!! Even though they have our IRD numbers.

 

Mrs Floyd rung to query  (after a 22 minute wait, they used to be real quick) this.

 

Apparently due to some legislation and this now being the top tax rate (??), and possibly a system anomaly, this is what it defaults to for joint accounts rather than picking the higher of the two tax rates from the account holders.

 

Looking at the account in BNZ online banking the tax rate isn't shown so didn't find this our until the maturity notice came out.




Behodar
  #2599199 6-Nov-2020 17:41
Good tip. My (individual) Westpac one's at the correct rate but I wouldn't have checked if you hadn't said anything. ASB doesn't appear to list it.

Stu1
  #2599200 6-Nov-2020 17:43
Sounds like a defect in their systems it should only be 45% if you have elected the rate or one of the accounts doesn’t have an IRD# and hasn’t got a selected a tax rate associated to one of the joint parties.  Basically if you have a joint account the highest applicable  rwt rate is used to deduct RWT. There will be lots of banks in the same position , often happens with TDS and joint accounts. 

 
 
 
 


Hammered
  #2599220 6-Nov-2020 18:32
It's not a defect. As of 1st of April IRD changed the non-declaration rate on RWT interest to 45%. Just because the bank has your IRD numbers, it doesn't mean you've declared which persons IRD number you wish to use for RWT on interest earnings for your joint entity. The bank are not allowed to just pick which of your IRD numbers to use for the joint entity, so therefore the non-declaration rate applies (per the IRD rules). Have a look at your past tax certificates and see what rate you were charged at over previous years, and also look to see whose IRD number is listed on the certificate. At a guess I would say it would have been the previous undeclared rate, which was 33%, and no IRD number listed on the certificate itself. You may not have picked up on that previously if 33% was the rate you were expecting anyway.

 

The bank can't change anything unless you advise them to. The non-declaration rate is set by the IRD and applies if you don't advise the bank otherwise.




