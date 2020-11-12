I don't know how it happened but suddenly my Google Pay account has been suspended, pending my submission of "government-issued ID" for Google to verify my identity...

It's probably an old credit card that I used to hook up with Google Pay and I forgot to update the renewal info with Google Pay in time. Now Google is asking me to upload some sort of Government-issued IDs for verification purposes.

Well Google didn't ask me for any ID when I first signed up to use Google Pay and linked my credit card.

And the ID they require must include full name, DOB, full home address...

Not that I use Google Pay a lot (as I'm an Apple person), yet it's a pain not to be able to use it when needed. I even couldn't use Paypal as my payment option, not until I complete the verification with Google.

Not 100% sure about uploading my ID/bank statement to Google, who has ensured me the info is safe with them...

Has anyone here had similar experience in this and what do you think?