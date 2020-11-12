Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
zhuyan

177 posts

Master Geek


#279841 12-Nov-2020 11:22
I don't know how it happened but suddenly my Google Pay account has been suspended, pending my submission of "government-issued ID" for Google to verify my identity...

 

It's probably an old credit card that I used to hook up with Google Pay and I forgot to update the renewal info with Google Pay in time.  Now Google is asking me to upload some sort of Government-issued IDs for verification purposes.  

 

Well Google didn't ask me for any ID when I first signed up to use Google Pay and linked my credit card.

 

And the ID they require must include full name, DOB, full home address...

 

Not that I use Google Pay a lot (as I'm an Apple person), yet it's a pain not to be able to use it when needed.  I even couldn't use Paypal as my payment option, not until I complete the verification with Google.

 

Not 100% sure about uploading my ID/bank statement to Google, who has ensured me the info is safe with them...

 

Has anyone here had similar experience in this and what do you think?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2602600 12-Nov-2020 12:26
Just make sure it is a Google message and not some malware message.




TENKAN
314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2602987 12-Nov-2020 19:26
"Not 100% sure about uploading my ID/bank statement to Google, who has ensured me the info is safe with them..."

Ha ha, Google's gonna promise to keep your personal information private and secure, just like Facebook right!
Don’t do it, there's no way Google should be having this type of information, I mean why? It's just another way for them to get your personal information..to what.. on sell to some advertisers, or marketing outfit, honestly there's just no end to the amount of requests for personal information from anything on the Web now, used to be just government departments, now just about anybody.

xor

xor
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2610864 26-Nov-2020 03:52
My account has been in the same situation for the last 10 years or so, they don't just use it to verify you either the details are kept on file permanently. They also do some sort of analysis and apply the same restrictions to people that have used the same IP or attempt to use a credit card that has touched your account.

 

 

 

I've just avoided giving money to Google or GCP and recommend others do the same.

