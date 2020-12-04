Lizard1977:

Trusts are pretty flexible vehicles and can be set up lots of different ways. There is a (relatively) new Trusts Act 2019 that has changed some of the rules; there are a few new factors to take in to account. There are also lots of implications for relationship property, gifting and rest home subsidies, and creditor interests. So absolutely getting advice from an experienced lawyer or account is appropriate .

Trusts have settlors (the person(s) creating the trust or providing the property), trustees (the legal owners of the property) and beneficiaries (the persons for whom the property is held in trust). For a family trust, you may be some or all of these people and you need to be clear in what role you are acting at any given time.

Suppose the settlor (probably you) transfers the ownership of your house to the trustees but the house still has a mortgage. Banks will lend on the basis of creditworthiness. A trust (actually the trustees legally but just for simplicity) that has no income is unlikely to get a mortgage. A settlor that has income but no asset (since the house is owned by the trust) is also unlikely to get a mortgage. One approach I have therefore seen is that the settlor has the mortgage, the trust (with all the assets) guarantees the mortgage, and in return for the settlor paying the mortgage and general upkeep of the house, the trust allows the settlor to live there.

Care and professional advice is absolutely required. There are likely ongoing administrative and professional fees. You may have to disclose quite a bit of information to beneficiaries. There are perfectly valid reasons for having a trust (I do). However, you should decide whether the additional expense and hassle is worth the benefits in your particular circumstances.