Lizard1977:

Before I get to my question, I'll preface it with some comments/context to head off some obvious responses:
- I will make contact with an actual financial advisor/trust lawyer or other appropriate person, who will be able to give me official advice and information. My question here is really just to try and test whether it's even worth considering it further.
- I'm being vague about details because I'd rather not disclose any specifics on an open forum. I realise that what I'm asking may be an odd way to structure things, but I do have reasons for considering it (which I'd prefer not to go into on an open forum).
So my questions are:
- Is it possible to set up a trust where the trust owns property and pays the mortgage?
- Would the trust's ability to take out the mortgage be assessed against the income of the trustees?
- If the trust owned property that we lived in, would we pay rent to the trust so that the trust could pay the mortgage?