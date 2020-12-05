Yip. She is sanctioned by the US for "undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong"



https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1088

USA has the worlds primary currency, the USD. I short, banks can't provide services to Lam without loosing access to US based financial services, especially the SWIFT system for international transfers.



I this case I support the sanctions, however it is chilling how much power the USA has in such matters.