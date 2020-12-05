Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280281 5-Dec-2020 23:00
apparently banks won't deal with her - ???

 

guess where she stores a cash - no cheating!

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/30/business/hong-kong-carrie-lam-cash-intl-hnk/index.html




  #2616820 5-Dec-2020 23:01
and bcos of that? -> https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/04/economy/china-digital-yuan-currency-intl-hnk/index.html




  #2616831 6-Dec-2020 00:23
Yip. She is sanctioned by the US for "undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong"

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1088

 

USA has the worlds primary currency, the USD. I short, banks can't provide services to Lam without loosing access to US based financial services, especially the SWIFT system for international transfers.

I this case I support the sanctions, however it is chilling how much power the USA has in such matters.

  #2616841 6-Dec-2020 07:47
Presumably even banks in mainland China dare not touch her, otherwise she wouldn't be needing to be stashing cash. 




