apparently banks won't deal with her - ???
guess where she stores a cash - no cheating!
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/30/business/hong-kong-carrie-lam-cash-intl-hnk/index.html
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
and bcos of that? -> https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/04/economy/china-digital-yuan-currency-intl-hnk/index.html
Yip. She is sanctioned by the US for "undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong"
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1088
USA has the worlds primary currency, the USD. I short, banks can't provide services to Lam without loosing access to US based financial services, especially the SWIFT system for international transfers.
I this case I support the sanctions, however it is chilling how much power the USA has in such matters.
Scott3:
Presumably even banks in mainland China dare not touch her, otherwise she wouldn't be needing to be stashing cash.
