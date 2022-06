It's pretty straightforward (currently),

& they will enforce it the same way they do for any other assets like Gold.

If you are Audited and you have tried to hide things they will hit you with backtaxes & 20+% compounding interest rates.



If you declare everything like you should (same with gold bars/coins etc), then it's pretty clean & simple & you can sleep at night.

Make sure you document your 'reason for purchase' at time of purchase, etc.

A half decent accountant will have no problem then classifying them.

(you will have to do the hard yards each 31st March, to work out current values. (again keep records/evidence of how you worked out current values and what exchange s rates & where from etc).