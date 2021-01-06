antoniosk: Plus the intent with KiwiSaver is for you to build up a large position from which you can then convert the fund to providing you income in retirement. so grow the fund while you’re not retired, and pay PIE tax rates all along the way, then when you formally declare you’re retired, you can access the funds and convert them to something else that pays income to you, or you can withdraw funds etc

Not sure what you mean about ‘formally declare’. You can access the KiwiSaver funds when you reach the universal retirement age, currently 65 but lots of discussion about raising this. You can still keep working, but it makes no sense to keep contributing to KiwiSaver because government contributions stop at universal retirement age.

Of course, if you don’t need the money from KiwiSaver, you can keep it running, and even keep contributing, for however long you want. And if you do need some money, you will make withdrawals on a regular or a lump-sum basis.

Long story short, once you reach universal retirement age, the KiwiSaver fund reverts to be the same as any other PIE fund; and remains active until you close it. The actual intent of of KiwiSaver is to provide an account you can’t withdraw funds from until you hit universal retirement age, and which is a platform that your employer can contribute to on your behalf.

it is important to pick the best fund and fund manager for your needs now *and* after age 65, noting the exact fund mix you will select will change over time, for best risk/reward. So you might be in growth until age 50, balanced until age 70, and conservative thereafter, for example.