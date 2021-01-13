Hi guys,

Background

My wife owns a limited company (on AIM) in which I'm a shareholder and will be receiving a shareholder's salary.

Now, I also have a PAYE job but also have a side hustle in which I operate as a sole trader. I do my own accounts/GST from the sole trader business as it's not a big operation. Literally takes me under an hour.

When I was made a shareholder, I was asked to sign over for the accountant to be an agent.

Question

The accountant is now saying that they must do my side hustle business accounts as they are now acting as an agent for ($500+GST), this is because everything is 'out of sync' now as they won't know how much shareholder's salary to distribute until they know profits, and obviously without knowing the extra salaries, I can't do my own tax returns.

Secondly there's some sort of sync issue as one tax system is in AIM and one is done annually.

Is our accountant just having a go to try to charge more?