Not sure which forum to put this in so off-topic it is.

At the weekend I used my credit card. I normally used Paywave and more specifically Apple Pay but this particular cafe I was in required card and PIN. I hadn't used my pin in so long so I promptly forgot it and entered it incorrectly 3 times and got locked. All good, luckily I was with my wife and she picked up the bill as we don't normally carry any cash. Since then I've used my card (& Apple Pay) on numerous occasions without any hassles. Yesterday again I had to use card and PIN and was declined even though I definitely had the PIN right. I've since been to the bank and had the PIN reset so all good now.

However it got me thinking. If my card was still PIN locked, why was I still able to use Paywave? Surely if the bank have PIN locked my card they think its possible it might be in someone else's hands and should also be Paywave blocked.