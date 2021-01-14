Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Senecio

1529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#280839 14-Jan-2021 08:59
Not sure which forum to put this in so off-topic it is.

 

 

 

At the weekend I used my credit card. I normally used Paywave and more specifically Apple Pay but this particular cafe I was in required card and PIN. I hadn't used my pin in so long so I promptly forgot it and entered it incorrectly 3 times and got locked. All good, luckily I was with my wife and she picked up the bill as we don't normally carry any cash. Since then I've used my card (& Apple Pay) on numerous occasions without any hassles. Yesterday again I had to use card and PIN and was declined even though I definitely had the PIN right. I've since been to the bank and had the PIN reset so all good now.

 

 

 

However it got me thinking. If my card was still PIN locked, why was I still able to use Paywave? Surely if the bank have PIN locked my card they think its possible it might be in someone else's hands and should also be Paywave blocked.

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2635214 14-Jan-2021 09:16
I had a slightly similar experience in the weekend – I misplaced my wallet but was 98% sure it was in my desk at my office (where I had been on Friday). I temporarily locked all of my cards in the ASB app and then wondered if Apple Pay would still work – thankfully it did, so I could still spend everywhere using my phone/watch.

Not sure about “manual” PayWave but I’m pretty sure Apple Pay just invents a new 16-digit number each time, whereas if you lock/block a card it’s those specific 16 digits you’re blocking?

coffeebaron
5931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635221 14-Jan-2021 09:33
The PIN will have been related to standard EFTPOS. Paywave is credit card related.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635227 14-Jan-2021 09:52
Heh interesting "glitch" lol




Senecio

1529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2635241 14-Jan-2021 10:21
coffeebaron: The PIN will have been related to standard EFTPOS. Paywave is credit card related.

 

But I use the same card for all 3 accounts (credit, savings and day to day transaction account)?

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11011 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635253 14-Jan-2021 10:37
Cards are rather complex with how they work internally in a bank is all I'm going to say here.

 

PayWave goes a different route compared to the Chip + Pin. PayWave will normally still work because of the lower spending limits + fraud analysis behind the scenes but all this depends on the bank.

 

Also worth noting - most banks allow for a pin change on their app.




Senecio

1529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2635306 14-Jan-2021 10:57
Thanks for the feedback. At least I know now what to expect.

 

 

 

I'm with ANZ and I did see the PIN change option in the App but decided to visit a branch because I was locked out. I hadn't used it before so I wasn't confident that PIN change in the App wasn't going to create more issues.

rugrat
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2635326 14-Jan-2021 12:24
I have payWave turned off on my card (BNZ), Apple Pay still works. Not sure if all banks offer that option, but at least if I lose my card no one can do payWave on it.

 

‘If lose card can block, and still use Apple Pay.

 

For places that don’t take payWave I get the odd terminal that goes chip error, swipe card, reinsert, chip error again, swipe card again and then it goes through.

 

‘Seems to be just the odd EFT-POS machine,  always seems to happen in same places where other places read chip fine, so I don’t know what that is about.



snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2635344 14-Jan-2021 13:06
rugrat:

 

I have payWave turned off on my card (BNZ), Apple Pay still works. Not sure if all banks offer that option, but at least if I lose my card no one can do payWave on it.

 

‘If lose card can block, and still use Apple Pay.

 

For places that don’t take payWave I get the odd terminal that goes chip error, swipe card, reinsert, chip error again, swipe card again and then it goes through.

 

‘Seems to be just the odd EFT-POS machine,  always seems to happen in same places where other places read chip fine, so I don’t know what that is about.

 

 

I personally think the chip error is more to do with the card - I always have this problem with ASB and BNZ cards after a short time of them working perfectly

SheriffNZ
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635611 14-Jan-2021 15:45
rugrat:

 

I have payWave turned off on my card (BNZ), Apple Pay still works. Not sure if all banks offer that option, but at least if I lose my card no one can do payWave on it.

 

‘If lose card can block, and still use Apple Pay.

 

 

That's a really cool feature. I might see if my bank offers it (ANZ).

