Hi team, I'm a little bit stuck here.

I've been approached from a previous peer in Aussie to do some contracting work in New Zealand for his Australian company (Due to Covid travel restrictions).

His preference is to pay me into an Australian Bank Account (I already have one set up via Transferwise)

My main income is currently and will remain NZ based salary, this is very much just a side income.

There are also NZ based contracting opportunities (Very small and intermittent) that I have just started as well and I have filled in an IR3 and with-holding tax removed.

Any tips from previous experience as to setting up for Tax payments/transfers between NZ and Australia?

I would be surprised if it goes above $10k per year.

I will be looking to go to an accountant at some point, but would love some advice before I confirm details of this new role

TIA