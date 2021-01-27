blackjack17:

So I had to fill out an ir330c for some contract work I do and I noticed when having to select a tax rate that there is a massive range of tax rates based on what type of contract work you do.

From 10.5% for home help, 15% for being a guard, 20% for modeling to 33% for being an examiner.

https://www.ird.govt.nz/-/media/project/ir/home/documents/forms-and-guides/ir300---ir399/ir330c/ir330c-2019.pdf

I thought one of the advantages of the NZ tax system is that it is relatively simple.

Does anyone know why these different rates exist?