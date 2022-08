gamestop did almost 7B in turnover in 2019.. 5.5k stores world wide they even own EB games here in nz and AU

Institutional companies systematically shorted their stocks over the last 3 years taking it from $30 down to $3, which would net the institutions billions and severly hurt/bankrupt the company they've shorted.

Wallstreet bets reddit has been around since 2012, now has over 4m members and the members exploited a weakness in wallstreet as a bit of social jusitce, when short options are about to expire you pump the stock up.. then when short options expire the hedge funds have to purchase at market value pushing the stock even higher pushing the goal posts even further for other short contracts... then when they expire purchase again at market value pushing them even higher... and repeat...

They've basically pulled a reverse on the big hedge funds, giving them a taste of their own medicine.

There was some straight dodgy stuff going on in the market today with the owners of robinhood, the trading platform a majority of the redditor's use because of zero fees decided they were going to stop all trades on a bunch of heavily shorted stock the save the asses of the big hedge funds.. only allowing sells and no buys triggering panic selling.

Guess what, they owner of robinhood and melvin capital (one of the institutional shorters) are business partners who he just bailed out as this bankrupted the hedge fund losing them $1b every $17 it went up.. it almost $450 at one point.

Zero sympathy for the hedge funds, power to the people.

