Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Moa beer No Longer Moa Beer
#281471 19-Feb-2021 16:56
You have almost got to feel sympathy for Investors in Moa who signed on  at $1.25 for a company that described itself as

 

"Moa is a leader in producing super-premium, craft beer in New Zealand and has the ambition to create “New Zealand’s Beer, Globally"

 


https://philcook.net/beerdiary/wp-content/uploads/Moa-IPO-document.pdf

 

But are now left with a stock at 20c, which now only wants to be a pub owner

 

 

 

"Moa announces the divestment of Moa Brewing Company, continuing the development and expansion of its successful hospitality group, Savor Group, one of New Zealand’s largest hospitality businesses. "

 

https://www.nzx.com/announcements/367847

 

Oh and BTW your know that craft brewery you were excited about, we just flipped it to our CEO

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2659939 19-Feb-2021 17:47
As I read it, Moa Brewing will continue as a separate company run by the original ? CEO and the original company will change its name and focus on hospitality.  Unfortunately Moa has not been profitable over the last few years.  Whether that is due to a lack of focus on the part of the company or some other issue I have no idea.

