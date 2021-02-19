You have almost got to feel sympathy for Investors in Moa who signed on at $1.25 for a company that described itself as

"Moa is a leader in producing super-premium, craft beer in New Zealand and has the ambition to create “New Zealand’s Beer, Globally"



https://philcook.net/beerdiary/wp-content/uploads/Moa-IPO-document.pdf

But are now left with a stock at 20c, which now only wants to be a pub owner

"Moa announces the divestment of Moa Brewing Company, continuing the development and expansion of its successful hospitality group, Savor Group, one of New Zealand’s largest hospitality businesses. "

https://www.nzx.com/announcements/367847

Oh and BTW your know that craft brewery you were excited about, we just flipped it to our CEO