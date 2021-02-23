We've been to three different mortgages advisors over the last couple of years and they've all been rubbish so I'm asking the audience this time :)

We've come to the point in our lives were our incoming is greater than our outgoing. We each run our own business (which are flourishing) and we have the family home plus a rental with the mortgage split three ways.

Account 1 is our daily account. It's a revolving account and up until now it's balance has always been negative. It's now always positive and I'm trying to work out how best to use that money.

Account 2 is our tax and gst account. It's also a revolving account. The total available covers our tax obligations and is emptied each May and October. It doesn't usually take us long to get back to $0. Once it's cleared the extra goes into A1.

Account 3 is what's left our our mortgage. It's always been fixed and as interest rates have gone down we've left the monthly payment alone so we are paying much more than the minimum payment. This is now coming up for renewal.

As I see it we have the following options.

1. Stay as-is. Fix A3 for 12 months and let the rental cover the minimum payment. But this leaves $'s in A1 which I don't want.

2. Transfer A1 in part/full to A3 and fix A3. This could cut A3's interest payments significantly over the remaining life of the loan. We then forget A3 for the term and get A1 back to $0 asap. I don't know how long that would take as we've only just got to the point where we have extra money. Throwing a big chunk into an account we can't get back if we need it seems a little hasty.

3. Make A3 another revolving account. The rental will still pay into it, as will any extra from A1, but that extra money will be inconsistent. Some months it will be nothing, some months it could be a couple of thousand.

4. Merge A1 and A3, we don't need two revolving accounts effectively doing the same thing. This just means a huge -ve which is something to get our heads around.

This is the first time in 20 years we've had extra money. It feels weird moving around +'s rather than how to cover the -'s but I don't want to waste this opportunity. We have modest desires and have only recently taken our first family holiday around NZ. We have no need to upgrade anything, we're happy with what we have but we would like to repalce our kitchen and bathroom in the next 12 months and I'd like to do that without going to the bank if we can.

So, anyone have any thoughts or any new options we haven't considered ?