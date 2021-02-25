Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementEarly KiwiSaver access: list of life-shortening conditions change
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73813 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281560 25-Feb-2021 13:24
Send private message

From press release:

 

 

“The Government has today announced the list of life-shortening congenital conditions that will guarantee early withdrawal under a new KiwiSaver category created last year,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said.

 

The list of life-shortened congenital conditions approved under the new KiwiSaver withdrawal category are:

 

  • Down syndrome
  • Cerebral palsy
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

“People with these conditions are automatically entitled to apply to withdraw from their fund at a time that is right for them to retire, rather than once they turn 65. The conditions on the list were approved because they are known to shorten a person’s life expectancy below 65 years,” David Clark said.

 

“For others born with life-shortening congenital conditions – these might be rarer conditions, for example – withdrawal is still available under the new provisions. In this case, the only additional requirement is for a medical practitioner to verify that the person suffers from a life-shortening congenital condition.

 

“The KiwiSaver scheme helps people to build a financially secure future, and the Government wants to ensure all New Zealanders can benefit from the scheme.  However, the previous requirement for people to be 65 to access their retirement savings puts those born with life-shortening conditions at a significant disadvantage.

 

“The list of conditions was developed in consultation with health and disability experts. These conditions are expected to form the majority of applications under the new withdrawal category. However, the flexibility exists for the Government to review the list periodically in consultation with experts to ensure it is up-to-date.

 

“Tim Fairhall and his mother Joan have been fearless advocates for this work, which led to the law change in 2019. The announcement today is a further testament to Tim and Joan’s work. It’s only right that the KiwiSaver scheme is fairer for everyone, and the Government has made changes to ensure that happens,” David Clark said.

 

The regulations under the KiwiSaver Act 2006 come into effect on 26 March 2021.

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
boosacnoodle
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662662 25-Feb-2021 14:55
Send private message

That is a fantastic change.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 