If I read this correctly, you wish to mortgage your current home, and use the loan amount to purchase a new home which you will live in. You will rent the current home.

If this is correct you will be subject to the new LVR’s and these will apply to the amount you are borrowing against the current home’s assessed value, as will the amount you will be able to borrow; and the bank will take your servicing strategy into account as well.

The mortgage arrangement in this scenario will have nothing to do with the purchase price of the new home, all of the considerations will be against the value of the current home and your servicing strategies. What the borrowed money is used for is irrelevant, albeit the bank will be interested to know you won’t be taking it to Vegas and putting it all on red.

You haven’t provided enough info for specific advice.