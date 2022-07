https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300261126/westpac-considering-sale-of-new-zealand-business

Whenever a company says "considering" they mean "we want to".

Could get interesting since all the government banking is through Westpac. There's long been an argument, from the Greens IIRC, that it should be with Kiwibank. This could be an opportunity to move them (could Kiwibank handle the value though).