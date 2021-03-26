Tony123456

sbiddle: I have shares in a few.. I've always seen them as good long term dividend shares, and while Ryman is the biggest operator, some like Oceania have growth (or potentially "acquisition"!) potential. Ryman does carry pretty high debt levels. One of the uncertainties right now however is the property tax changes the govt have suddenly introduced. This could have some pretty significant effects on the sector.

It’s probably useful to understand the business domain before investing - Ryman, Summerset etc don’t rent out village accomodation; instead they derive income from management fees and change in capital values of their properties. They pay tax on this income.

It’s difficult to see how property tax changes will affect retirement village operations - they don’t have rental income against which to offset interest paid, and the brightline test doesn’t apply.

I don’t think its obvious that Ryman has high debt levels; indeed my broker’s research division suggests otherwise, and notes that Ryman maintains margin performance above the sector average.

In general, retirement village operators, in my opinion, are solid core investments for any diversified portfolio; but you should take professional advice (and not ‘some guy on the internet’) unless you are dabbling for fun.