Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementInvesting in retirement villages
Tony123456

7 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#284027 26-Mar-2021 07:44
Send private message

Hi there,

Does anyone invest on any of the listed retirement operators? RYM, SUM, OCA, ARV

what’s your view on the sector?
Which one do you prefer and why?
Main things to look at before investing?

Cheers

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680870 26-Mar-2021 08:04
Send private message

I have shares in a few.. I've always seen them as good long term dividend shares, and while Ryman is the biggest operator, some like Oceania have growth (or potentially "acquisition"!) potential. Ryman does carry pretty high debt levels.

 

One of the uncertainties right now however is the property tax changes the govt have suddenly introduced. This could have some pretty significant effects on the sector.

 

 

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680880 26-Mar-2021 08:38
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

I have shares in a few.. I've always seen them as good long term dividend shares, and while Ryman is the biggest operator, some like Oceania have growth (or potentially "acquisition"!) potential. Ryman does carry pretty high debt levels.

 

One of the uncertainties right now however is the property tax changes the govt have suddenly introduced. This could have some pretty significant effects on the sector.

 

 

 

 

It’s probably useful to understand the business domain before investing - Ryman, Summerset etc don’t rent out village accomodation; instead they derive income from management fees and change in capital values of their properties. They pay tax on this income.

 

It’s difficult to see how property tax changes will affect retirement village operations - they don’t have rental income against which to offset interest paid, and the brightline test doesn’t apply.

 

I don’t think its obvious that Ryman has high debt levels; indeed my broker’s research division suggests otherwise, and notes that Ryman maintains margin performance above the sector average.

 

In general, retirement village operators, in my opinion, are solid core investments for any diversified portfolio; but you should take professional advice (and not ‘some guy on the internet’) unless you are dabbling for fun.

703

703
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2681420 27-Mar-2021 14:33
Send private message

I don't invest in them as I see them as taking advantage of the old with very high management fees and then when there are costly repairs, they take a huge management fee on top of that too.

 

 

 

 



mattwnz
18665 posts

Uber Geek


  #2681515 27-Mar-2021 17:25
Send private message

BlinkyBill:

 

It’s difficult to see how property tax changes will affect retirement village operations - they don’t have rental income against which to offset interest paid, and the brightline test doesn’t apply.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It depends if property prices drop or just flatline as a result of the changes. Prior to these changes, house values in my area were gaining 10k each month on the estimate websites, which is more than most house holds will earn.  But I noticed that the value of some of these shares seem to have dropped since the announcement. Anyone should get proper financial advice before investing.

mattwnz
18665 posts

Uber Geek


  #2681516 27-Mar-2021 17:28
Send private message

703:

 

I don't invest in them as I see them as taking advantage of the old with very high management fees and then when there are costly repairs, they take a huge management fee on top of that too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you have kiwisaver or ETFs? Are you sure that that they aren't investing in resthome shares? The alternative to private resthomes like this, is the government providing this service. They don't want to be providing houses, or building houses, which is why they go to the market to provide this. These places exist because there is a market for them, and very strong demand where in many you have to go onto a waiting list.  Just like real estate agents exist, because there is a demand. eg people are prepared to pay a large amount to get the best price they can when selling their house, when they could sell privately. 

703

703
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2681798 27-Mar-2021 22:03
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

 

 

Do you have kiwisaver or ETFs? Are you sure that that they aren't investing in resthome shares? The alternative to private resthomes like this, is the government providing this service. They don't want to be providing houses, or building houses, which is why they go to the market to provide this. These places exist because there is a market for them, and very strong demand where in many you have to go onto a waiting list.  Just like real estate agents exist, because there is a demand. eg people are prepared to pay a large amount to get the best price they can when selling their house, when they could sell privately. 

 

 

 

 

I think rest homes should be regulated, and partially state-funded, much like schools. Their management and how they operate should be reviewed by an independent body for yearly compliance. Records of complaints, and resolution by residents should be made transparent and reported on. I have no problem with rest homes, but the industry in general is not something I'd like to invest in, even if its high in demand and is lucrative.   

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 