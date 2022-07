So, Grant Robertsons current move has made me believe that having all of our eggs in one basket (NZ) is a risk.

So I am looking at a Plan-B

I am wondering about buying an Apartment in Surfers Paradise, something we can rent out Air BnB style while also allowing us to use it as a Holiday destination ourselves.

Anyone done this ?

Yes, I will be talking to my accountant and lawyer, but any information would be helpful.