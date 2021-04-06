Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Just saw this and thought it was interesting.

 

“The IRS treats cryptocurrency as property and, when it’s sold at a profit, it will assess a capital-gains tax. If, that is, the IRS knows the transaction occurred.”

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-irs-wants-to-know-all-about-your-bitcoin-holdings-and-this-court-summons-is-a-reminder-11617629318

 

IANA tax expert but I’m guessing the same applies here to the extent that the IRD has an ‘intention’ test. If you buy something with the intention of holding it long-term, if there’s a profit when you sell it, the profit is regarded as a capital gain and no tax is payable on the profit.

 

However if you buy something with the intention of selling it for a profit, the profit is assessable for income tax (but not CGT as in the US).

 

I guess there’s nothing new here for NZ’ers except to the extent that cryptocurrencies are still fairly new and IRD may not have looked into them yet. There’s not much difference between cryptos and shares - and shares have been subject to this test for a long time. IRD’s difficulty will be in determining or proving what your intention was when you bought something that you later sold at a profit. I wonder if they will go looking like IRS is.




Was logging into my IRD account the other day to shudder in fear at my student loan balance and noticed they actually have a section regarding "Cryptoassets"

 

https://www.ird.govt.nz/cryptoassets

 

I'm no expert (just like the stock etc etc) but bits there seemed to explain IRD's stance on it from what I could tell

Ah - you’re a step ahead of me - didn’t think to actually look on the IRD website. Looks like they’re well into it but I wonder if they do or will go searching like the IRS is.




I returned my gains for last year so 🤙

