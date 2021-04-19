Hi all,
Just been looking over bank statements and one thing caught my eye - $'s in a savings account not receiving interest. I know that the current rates are abysmal (0.15%) but the banks guarantee this don't they? I have asked around my mates and quite a few of them mention they have made the right deposits and adhered to the no withdrawal requirement with no avail to interest. Has anyone on here got the same problem? For someone like me with very little money in this account I am not worried, but what about many other people getting fobbed off by ANZ.
Cheers H