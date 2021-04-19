halper86: Hi all, Just been looking over bank statements and one thing caught my eye - $'s in a savings account not receiving interest. I know that the current rates are abysmal (0.15%) but the banks guarantee this don't they? I have asked around my mates and quite a few of them mention they have made the right deposits and adhered to the no withdrawal requirement with no avail to interest. Has anyone on here got the same problem? For someone like me with very little money in this account I am not worried, but what about many other people getting fobbed off by ANZ. Cheers H

There are other banks, some paying closer to 1%. Interest.co.nz compares a lot of different accounts. But maybe higher risk? People need to do their own research because more interest can mean higher risk.

But the low interest rate that banks are paying savers is totally ridiculous, especially considering NZ is one of only a few OECD countries that doesn't have guarantee banks deposits. It is almost as though they don't want people to save.