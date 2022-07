ageorge: jpoc: Do you want a cleaner or a sterilizer? Two very different functions and there is nothing that does both. Both. I see some use washing powder for cleaning; recommend or not?. Sanitizing after with? Citric Acid? Cheers, Al.

Washing powder, with all of those lovely enzymes that will not be completely rinsed away however much you try? Plus conditioners that are actually designed to stay attached to plastic?

Not for me.

I use chlorinated tri-sodium phosphate. Sold by some homebrew shops as pink cleaning powder. Also available in 25kg sacks from bulk chemical suppliers.

The chlorine acts as a bleach and the t-s-p destroys most organics. It is very popular with commercial food processing/preparation folks and is also licensed as a food additive so most likely safe if well rinsed away. It was used for cleaning the eggs that you just bought in the supermarket. Use (non-powdered) latex gloves if you intend to immerse your hands in it though.

Clean things with water force first, shower hose of just a good hard shaking.

Then use the pink stuff diluted in water. Wait a while and then empty the liquid into something that you can inspect. If it is all as pink as when you started, then all is good and clean.

If is is a dirty pink or any other colour at all then you need to repeat until you get the desired result.

I use sodium metabisulphite for sterilization. Sometimes, I don't even bother and nothing bad seems to happen.

CTSP seems to keep forever in waterproof plastic boxes at the back of the garage. SodMet will turn itself into a hard lump even if kept dry but all is not lost. Threaten it with a good seeing to from your cheese grater and it turns back into powder that works just as well as ever it did.