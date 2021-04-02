This forum must have a few people with brewing gadgets. For example, a couple of things I have:
- Digital hydrometer. Loosely based on the Tilt and iSpindle. Uses a modified arduino and a Lora radio for better range and battery life. Sends data back to Home Assistant. Need to make another brew so that I can check the calibration.
- WiFi temperature sensor for still column. Sends data to Home Assistant. I find graphing the temperature helps with making the cuts.
Share with us what you have or are building. Recommendations etc.