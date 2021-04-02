@tukapa1 Here’s some more on my hydrometer.

The iSpindel looks pretty good But I didn’t build one though because I wanted to use LoRa and to have a longer battery life. I suggest that most people would better off with the ispindel because its well tested and documented.

Anyway here’s a run down on my LoRa version.

The accelerometer is used to measure the angle that the device is floating at. As the fermentation progresses the float angle changes. The arduino calculates the angle, and sends the angle and temperature over a LoRa radio module. I’ve then got a “LoRa Gateway” that sends the data via wifi/MQTT to Home Assistant. Home Assistant calculates the SG from the angle. The SG values go into the database and are graphed.

Here some of the components:

3.3v 8MHz Ardunino Pro Mini clone

- voltage reg removed. Runs directly off 2 AA cells.

- power LED removed

- clock reduced in software to reduce power consumption and to allow it to run at a lower voltage

- BOD voltage changed so that it will work to under 2v

Lora Radio module

Ra-01 LoRa SX1278 433MHz

Accelerometer

GY-521 MPU-6050 Module Six DOF Module

Temperature sensor

I calibrated a random thermistor that I had. The MPU-6050 and Atmel MCU have built-in temp sensors too. I plan to check their accuracy, and perhaps remove the thermistor. (A DS18B20 needs 3v, so won’t work directly off 2 partially discharged AA cells)

PCB

-Used to mount the pro mini, gy-521, and Ra-01 LoRa modules

- https://oshpark.com/shared_projects/SDCFUzt2

- US$6 including shipping for three PCBs

- Kicad file available

- 43mm x 18mm

Lora to WiFi (MQTT) gateway

Something I built using an ESP32 and Ra-01 LoRa module.

(I also use this gateway to receive signals from a water tank)

Sends MQTT messages to Home Assistant

Happy to help out anyone who wants to build one, but wouldn’t recommend as a first arduino project. (The code is c/c++, and I’m not a programmer so its not pretty...)