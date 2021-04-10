I predominantly keg but when I bottle I use glass 500ml crown cap bottles. I bought about 12 dozen many moons ago and have hardly lost any. They work best for me as I have a dozen or so 560ml English style pint glasses.

Last year I needed a couple pf plastic bottles to enter a brew into a competition. I ended up buying a couple of dozen 500ml PET bottles online for that purpose, most of which I still have unused.

Those bottles (which I got through a third party home brew store) came from AC Plastics so in November last year I contacted AC Plastics direct to see if they sold direct to the public. They said they did and the costs were as follows;

Price per box of 24 bottles with lids is $12.06c . Prices exclude GST. Freight varies . Single box (Couriered) would be around $11.50 each and 10 boxes (on a pallet) would be $35.00.

That's a pretty good price and worth buying a pallet in my opinion. Easy to buy a big bag of new caps so these PET bottles are reusable. The e-mail address for AC Plastics is ac.plastics@xtra.co.nz.