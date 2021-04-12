We all should be recording what was done and the recipe for each brew.
Im about to bottle my next 2 brews, and normally, I use a marker pen to write on bottle date it was put down. Then I thought about using Avery labels from an OpenOffice sheet, with the label includes date and automatic reference from first cell to end of page so you only enter on one cell. It would be nice to give even PET bottles a personal touch.
There are a bunch of home brew apps on play.google, but they go into temperatures and much more detail possibly suits the experts here, but most dont fit for me.
Any comments or innovative ideas welcome.