Please add to if you have made a bad purchase.
I ordered some hydrometers / alchohol meters from China. This is one that I received see if you can spot the problem:
I ordered dozens of LED light bulbs from different suppliers on AliExpress. Nearly all failed within a few months, some immediately, some after a short time of operation. Failures had different causes, all ultimately due to shoddy components. I no longer have the names of the different suppliers but I would not trust any light bulb not sourced via a name brand company that enforces quality standards. This is the worst rip-off I have ever experienced.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:
This is really a brew thread, but I can empathize having a similar problem with 10 x 100w LED for our church. They were dying over a short period of time, finally we gave up on them spent more and got some decent replacements from local supplier.
ageorge:
see if you can spot the problem:
Can't measure greater than 100 proof alcohol?
gbwelly
Can't measure greater than 100 proof alcohol?
Wrong - look at the design
Bung: The thing I noticed was that the scale wasn't linear but then found that's as it should be.
Doesnt a beers sg get heavier as it brews?
ageorge:
Sorry. I keep doing that. I have to learn to look before I leap.
As others have suggested, the markings are the wrong way up.
How about the Chinese characters? Are they the right way round or not?
jpoc:
By the looks, you can't see the reading, because it goes inside, behind the paper! LOL
Last tip; the meter rises as alchohol content rises.
ageorge:
Huh? Coming from the distillation world that doesn't line up with my experience. I have a hydrometer for measuring specific gravity of my wash, which goes down as the yeast consume the sugars, and I have a alcometer which sits lower as the proof increases increases in my distillate. That meter would be no use for me distilling as I'm seldom below 70% coming off the still, but it would be fine for watering down the spirits to 40% for consumption.
gbwelly:
Hmm, I have been known to be wrong before, but look at this one, and the way the graduations are set; water at the top. Also, this meter rises when I put it in to a brew and I have ensured there are no bubbles on it:
gbwelly:
The alchoholmeter reading of water is 0. The sg reading of a FV liquid is higher at start, but lower at end, but still higher than water right?
If I place this meter in water it reads 0. If I place it in FV/brew it rises up, past the 0 into a non reading range as the readings are above 0.
I think you are mixing up two types (which is why I have both) Looking at your scale sitting at it's highest means there is enough sugar uneaten in the wash to make 20% strength booze after the yeast have consumed it. Once they have done their thing it will drop to a lower value indicating the sugar is gone.
The device you have purchased is for measuring % ethanol vs water.