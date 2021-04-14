Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Buyer beware products
ageorge

#284338 14-Apr-2021 15:18
Please add to if you have made a bad purchase.

 

I ordered some hydrometers / alchohol meters from China. This is one that I received see if you can spot the problem:

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2692741 14-Apr-2021 15:33
I ordered dozens of LED light bulbs from different suppliers on AliExpress. Nearly all failed within a few months, some immediately, some after a short time of operation. Failures had different causes, all ultimately due to shoddy components. I no longer have the names of the different suppliers but I would not trust any light bulb not sourced via a name brand company that enforces quality standards. This is the worst rip-off I have ever experienced. 

 

 




ageorge

  #2692747 14-Apr-2021 15:38
Rikkitic:

 

I ordered dozens of LED light bulbs from different suppliers on AliExpress. Nearly all failed within a few months, some immediately, some after a short time of operation. Failures had different causes, all ultimately due to shoddy components. I no longer have the names of the different suppliers but I would not trust any light bulb not sourced via a name brand company that enforces quality standards. This is the worst rip-off I have ever experienced. 

 

 

This is really a brew thread, but I can empathize having a similar problem with 10 x 100w LED for our church. They were dying over a short period of time, finally we gave up on them spent more and got some decent replacements from local supplier.

gbwelly
  #2692752 14-Apr-2021 15:45
ageorge:

 

see if you can spot the problem:

 

 

Can't measure greater than 100 proof alcohol?

 

 









ageorge

  #2692757 14-Apr-2021 15:48
gbwelly

 

Can't measure greater than 100 proof alcohol?

 

 

Wrong - look at the design

Bung
  #2692759 14-Apr-2021 15:52
The thing I noticed was that the scale wasn't linear but then found that's as it should be.

ageorge

  #2692826 14-Apr-2021 16:33
Bung: The thing I noticed was that the scale wasn't linear but then found that's as it should be.

 

Doesnt a beers sg get heavier as it brews?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2692838 14-Apr-2021 17:44
ageorge:

 

This is really a brew thread, but I can empathize having a similar problem with 10 x 100w LED for our church. They were dying over a short period of time, finally we gave up on them spent more and got some decent replacements from local supplier.

 

 

jpoc
  #2692870 14-Apr-2021 18:45
As others have suggested, the markings are the wrong way up.

 

How about the Chinese characters? Are they the right way round or not?

 

 

ageorge

  #2692872 14-Apr-2021 18:51
jpoc:

How about the Chinese characters? Are they the right way round or not?


 


Forget the Chinese characters, you are closest. I'll put answer up tomorrow.

DuncanMcC
  #2692890 14-Apr-2021 20:04
By the looks, you can't see the reading, because it goes inside, behind the paper! LOL

ageorge

  #2693019 15-Apr-2021 08:21
Last tip; the meter rises as alchohol content rises.

gbwelly
  #2693024 15-Apr-2021 08:35
ageorge:

 

Last tip; the meter rises as alchohol content rises.

 

 

Huh? Coming from the distillation world that doesn't line up with my experience. I have a hydrometer for measuring specific gravity of my wash, which goes down as the yeast consume the sugars, and I have a alcometer which sits lower as the proof increases increases in my distillate. That meter would be no use for me distilling as I'm seldom below 70% coming off the still, but it would be fine for watering down the spirits to 40% for consumption.

 

 

 

 







ageorge

  #2693025 15-Apr-2021 08:40
gbwelly:

 

Huh? Coming from the distillation world that doesn't line up with my experience. I have a hydrometer for measuring specific gravity of my wash, which goes down as the yeast consume the sugars, and I have a alcometer which sits lower as the proof increases increases in my distillate. That meter would be no use for me distilling as I'm seldom below 70% coming off the still, but it would be fine for watering down the spirits to 40% for consumption.

 

 

 

 

Hmm, I have been known to be wrong before, but look at this one, and the way the graduations are set; water at the top. Also, this meter rises when I put it in to a brew and I have ensured there are no bubbles on it:

 

ageorge

  #2693028 15-Apr-2021 08:55
gbwelly:

 

Huh? Coming from the distillation world that doesn't line up with my experience. I have a hydrometer for measuring specific gravity of my wash, which goes down as the yeast consume the sugars, and I have a alcometer which sits lower as the proof increases increases in my distillate. That meter would be no use for me distilling as I'm seldom below 70% coming off the still, but it would be fine for watering down the spirits to 40% for consumption.

 

 

The alchoholmeter reading of water is 0. The sg reading of a FV liquid is higher at start, but lower at end, but still higher than water right?

 

If I place this meter in water it reads 0. If I place it in FV/brew it rises up, past the 0 into a non reading range as the readings are above 0.

gbwelly
  #2693029 15-Apr-2021 08:58
I think you are mixing up two types (which is why I have both) Looking at your scale sitting at it's highest means there is enough sugar uneaten in the wash to make 20% strength booze after the yeast have consumed it. Once they have done their thing it will drop to a lower value indicating the sugar is gone.

 

The device you have purchased is for measuring % ethanol vs water.

 

 







