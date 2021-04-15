Hi there.

As I understand it, if you take an sg and its the same 3 days later, your brew is ready to bottle.

But that means you also have to prime and secondary ferment.

What Ive done a few times is to bottle early, when bubble activity is reduced usually around 7 days average temperature. Then there is no need to prime the bottles but this method is a bit hit and miss.

Is there a simple/dummy method where brewer knows his beer is ready to bottle so that he doesnt have to prime; and reliably?

Thanks, Al.