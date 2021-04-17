Hi while looking for a plastic manufacturer in Tauranga (local pickup) for a bunch of plastic amber home brew beer bottles, I couldnt find any. Hence this thread so if you have found a local manufacturer in your area please put your buy price and size of bottles up here. Im not talking the likes of Countdown or Brew shops because plastic manufacturers are happy to supply to public usually. Their price is usually around 50c, but then if not in your area the freight can cost similar to the order.
Format for replies please:
Location, company name, web page/contact, bottle size, price
(hope someone in Tauranga knows of one 😎 )
Thanks kindly, Al.