#284378 17-Apr-2021 13:01
Hi while looking for a plastic manufacturer in Tauranga (local pickup) for a bunch of plastic amber home brew beer bottles, I couldnt find any. Hence this thread so if you have found a local manufacturer in your area please put your buy price and size of bottles up here. Im not talking the likes of Countdown or Brew shops because plastic manufacturers are happy to supply to public usually. Their price is usually around 50c, but then if not in your area the freight can cost similar to the order.

 

Format for replies please:

 

Location, company name, web page/contact, bottle size, price

 

(hope someone in Tauranga knows of one 😎  )

 

Thanks kindly, Al.

  #2696642 22-Apr-2021 13:07
Had a brain bubble today; went to local recycle station with our glass, and got over 20 PET bottles + caps (mostly coke).

 

Some of the coke bottles were 'Share a Coke' 2.25L ideal for taking to a party.

 

If you do this, I would recommend a good clean and sterilize of the freebies.

 

Gave the helpful lady who had one of those pickup extension sticks, a bottle of my draught brew for her husband; she was stoked.

 

Al.

  #2697775 25-Apr-2021 12:13
Purists would frown on using clear PET bottles for brews (especially repeatedly), but they have their place in that you probably don't mind leaving the bottle at someone's place after a party - the proper brown bottles cost and so you tend to want to remember to bring them home.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

  #2697832 25-Apr-2021 16:22
They will not hold pressure as well as home-brew bottles.

 

If you are bottling vast quantities of soft drinks, one way to save money is to use thinner bottles that will leak CO2 at a faster rate than will home-brew bottles.

 

Less plastic in the bottles = fewer dollars.

 

Then you just over carbonate the drinks with the expectation that the leakage between the bottling plant and the consumer will mean that the consumer gets appropriately carbonated drinks.

 

Your home brew will go flat faster in those bottles. Not a problem if you intend to drink as soon as you can.

 

 



  #2697982 26-Apr-2021 07:16
As stated above you will lose carbonation pretty quickly with these bottles, not to mention light getting to your beer will ruin it quickly in clear bottles.

 

Personally (if you are after larger bottles), rather than use bottles from the tip I would look at something like these (80 1.25ml brown PET bottles designed for beer) and caps to suit.  It's worth it in the long run to spend a few dollars to set up.  80 bottles will last you many years if you clean and sterilise them after each use before storing for future use, and will enable you to brew and store fourfull  batches.

 

Use a new cap each time - they have a rip seal which is only good for one use.  You will lose more carbonation out of reusing caps and caps are cheap if bought in bulk.

 

There's a Safety Blackwoods in Tauranga.

