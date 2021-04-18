Hi title says it all.

I have cleaned the brewing vessels, thoroughly rinsed, StarSan and another rinse.

Brew 1 is Lion Ale, #2 is Coopers Lager.

Lager is showing a surface activity a slight foam, but Ale is not showing the usual foam that I would expect, I threw some more yeast in ale last night, but still today it looks very sluggish.

I'd thought the night temperatures could have slowed it down, but I took temps of liquids today and sitting happy 21C.

Are some brews like this as my Coopers Stout almost jumped out of the BV with a big foaming head?

Thanks, Al.