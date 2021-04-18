Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Beer fermenting showing little activity @ 21C
ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284386 18-Apr-2021 15:55
Hi title says it all.

 

I have cleaned the brewing vessels, thoroughly rinsed, StarSan and another rinse.

 

Brew 1 is Lion Ale, #2 is Coopers Lager.

 

Lager is showing a surface activity a slight foam, but Ale is not showing the usual foam that I would expect, I threw some more yeast in ale last night, but still today it looks very sluggish.

 

I'd thought the night temperatures could have slowed it down, but I took temps of liquids today and sitting happy 21C.

 

Are some brews like this as my Coopers Stout almost jumped out of the BV with a big foaming head?

 

Thanks, Al.

mugs2000
66 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2694488 18-Apr-2021 16:03
From memory, lagers are supposed to ferment at a lower temperature than ales and take longer.

 

15 Deg pops into my head and my lager brews took 2 to 3 weeks at this temperature before bottling.

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2694504 18-Apr-2021 17:45
mugs2000:

 

From memory, lagers are supposed to ferment at a lower temperature than ales and take longer.

 

15 Deg pops into my head and my lager brews took 2 to 3 weeks at this temperature before bottling.

 

 

Thanks but this is Coopers Lager which is apparently, just a lighter ale. Anyway, thats the one thats showing activity.

 

Im just surprised that the Lion Ale is not showing surface bubbling activity; its probably working OK but Im not used to that.

 

Al.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694512 18-Apr-2021 18:17
If you aren't already, you could try hydrating the yeast in a clean glass of tepid water with a pinch of sugar or similar - if it isn't looking a bit frothy after 15 minutes, then it could be off.

 

Some brews just take a few days to get bubbling properly, so I wouldn't stress too much quite yet.




ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2694523 18-Apr-2021 19:49
Gurezaemon:

 

If you aren't already, you could try hydrating the yeast in a clean glass of tepid water with a pinch of sugar or similar - if it isn't looking a bit frothy after 15 minutes, then it could be off.

 

Some brews just take a few days to get bubbling properly, so I wouldn't stress too much quite yet.

 

 

Hi matey.

 

I always prestart the yeast that way if thats what you mean.

 

For example the first thing I do is mix water and sugar and then add yeast. Then after the BV is filled with goodies, add the fermenting yeast solution.

 

Cheers, Al.

jpoc
1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694622 19-Apr-2021 05:59
What yeast are you using?

 

The kit yeast that you get with the Coopers Lager is not a real Lager yeast and will ferment OK at 21 but will generate ethyl acetate if fermented at 24C or more.

 

 

ageorge

626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2694709 19-Apr-2021 10:28
Im using the yeast that came with the kits eg Lion and Coopers. Except on the 2nd day of no visible activity I added another yeast to the Lion Dark Ale, which has made no change.

 

Day 3 still at 21C, activity on Coopers Lager, slight activity Lion Dark Ale

 

Al.

 

 

 

 

 

 

D1023319
477 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2694781 19-Apr-2021 13:01
Is the specific gravity changing in beer - will show if it is just fermenting slowly.

 

 



outdoorsnz
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2694785 19-Apr-2021 13:17
Larger is bottom fermenting so might not show much foam. Check the gravity as if it was quite warm then could be finished. Did you give it a good stir at the beginning (once all ingredients / yeast added)? As might have not got enough oxygen to build up a healthy yeast cell start.

 

I've not brewed for a good 8 years. Was a all grain brewer. Seeing these posts has got me wanting to brew again!

