

For some reason I love Sony headphones. Been through most of their MDRVxxDJ range.



Long lasting, good sound, not too bad price and wearable 6 hours of a day (at a suitable volume). Currently sporting a pair of MDR500DJs - 2nd pair of these, know right where they will break, so have tapped them up already.



And for on the road I use a pair of MDR-Q22s.



I'd really love something like the 500DJs (over the ear - almost noise cancelling) but with a USB plug + microphone for use as a headset on my work PC as thats where I listen to 80% of my music. So any recommendations I'd be quite interested in.



Primarily listen to MP3s (since about '96 I think) and lately spotify - so I'm not a proper audiophile.





