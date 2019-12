PC is:Creative X-Fi Xtremegamer - Almost upgraded to a Xonar D2X but decided against it for the lack of front panel audio, and thought the upgrade wouldn't be worth the extra cash.Sennheiser HD555 - Extremely good value for money, with the small piece of foam removed so it makes it closer to a HD595 sound signature aside from a slightly different housing, since the driver is the same.Portable is:HTC Desire - Current smartphone, i dont have a separate media player. This isn't the best source device, though going to get a phone upgrade soon enough.Brainwavz M2 IEMs - Excellent value for money, these cost me $60NZD at a special price, and can be had for $60USD from MP4Nation. Good bass accuracy but not overpowering, they are good enough to give that headphone like experience which is what you want from good IEMs. It beats the senneheiser IEMs you buy off the shelf in retail stores for $80-120.Next week i have some ViSang GR02 Bass edition ones that i'm giving to a mate as a present. Extremely good value for money, about $36 USD and rated extremely high sound quality for the price, apparently better than the M2s. And they come with a massive _14_ tips! Available from http;//www.lendmeurears.com who ship free from singapore. I'm looking forward my friend finally having some decent earphones and it means i can see first hand how they perform too!I love getting good value for money, so these are all excellent. The HD555s i bought second hand for a little over $100 a couple of years ago. Excellent headphones.Check out the GR02 bass editions in this massive thread (warning: high bandwidth) to see how they stack up, theres a really big chart at the bottom. Ctrl + f is your friend!