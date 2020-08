I just replaced a tweeter in some active studio monitors I'm using. It surprised me that one blew, the system isn't driven hard, the speakers are bi-amped and have some driver protection circuitry (using DSP and feedback circuit to detect clipping and apply compression of peak signals - in a way they're kind of indestructible in comparison with passive speakers / separate component amps) They'll let you know if clipping - thus compression - is happening - a bright red LED on the front will flash (you probably need to have your fingers in your ears long before this happens). It could be that the protection circuit only operates on the mid/bass amp, not the HF amp - I don't know.

Google didn't come up with any reports of similar failures, they're well out of warranty, so I ordered a pair of replacements to be shipped from the USA. I believe the tweeters are made in Norway. USA seems to be the only place where there are quite a few re-sellers of OEM speaker drivers, and repaired speakers (or kits to DIY repair if you're game), especially replacing surrounds on bass/mid drivers that used foam rubber - which falls apart over time / exposure to light.



Anyway, while waiting for the replacement, I pulled the speakers apart, to remove the tweeter and to check signal from the HF amp. Amp seemed fine - tweeter was open circuit. I was interested to see what went wrong - and googling did uncover that they were ferro-fluid cooled - which is very common on hifi tweeters of all qualities and prices. That led me to sites where people give instructions on how to clean out and replace ferrofluid - which they were suggesting as a "routine maintenance" on high end systems - seemed like overkill to me. Also some risk you'll damage it. Removing the diaphragm was pretty easy, the voice coil was burned, digging around in the voicecoil gap to remove remaining ferrofluid, there wasn't much left, and what remained was pretty grotty - but that was probably due to remains of burned insulation contaminating what remained of the fluid. I don't know for sure why it failed, but the ferrofluid is there to transfer heat from the voice coil, as well as supposedly improve damping/acoustics.

I bought a pair intending to replace both, but to be honest I'm too lazy - it's a bit of a mission to disassemble the things and they're heavy. If there's any difference in the sound between the speaker with the old tweeter and the new one - I can't hear it - and that's what matters. Even sending a sine wave signal - they sound the same. If it's lost the ferrofluid and dies, then I've got a spare. The speakers came with frequency response measurement charts matched to serial #, I don't have the gear to measure them, and if I did, then it would be a mission to set up, measure, and tweak the amps (if that's even possible - I'd need the repair/service manuals).

So anyway TLDR. There are people suggesting that ferrofluid replacement on tweeters should be routine maintenance (I don't know - maybe they're right), it may have been why the tweeter blew (I'm guessing it may have been), it's argued that drivers should always be replaced in pairs - but my ears couldn't tell the difference in that case, and if you hunt around on US sites, replacement drivers for speakers may be available and at lower cost than you expect. It possibly may be a good idea to buy a pair rather than just one, just in case and especially when paying a fixed shipping fee the second one "comes at half price".