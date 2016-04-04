Sorry that reply is not totally on topic but I found coming from a decent 2007 Panasonic plasma to a 2015 Samsung 8000 series, the blacks on the Samsung are pretty good when you fine-tune the picture settings.

What put me off the OLED was the price and the ability to display sports motion as well as the Samsung.

Can't really comment on the HDR as not well versed in this, but I suspect as it is a an new feature it will take a few years to bed in and the standards to sort themselves out.

I personally would by a TV just for HDR at the moment.

4K Netflix looks very sharp on the Samsung.

IMHO 4K Bluray will probably never really take off as streaming will grow. There will be a market, but that is never going to be as big as DVD and even 1080 bluray. It is 5 years away as well. They need cheap players and titles

Most important for 4K will be the up-scaling unless you are gaming from a 4K PC. The Samsung 8000 is very good up scaling of 1080/720 and has acceptable up scaling of 560 TV.

Freeview Plus is very nice for On Demand TV viewing.

Anyway if your higher budget was 3K I'd recommend the 55" Samsung Series 8000 as the retailers are clearing to make way for 2016 models.

As for the Veon, I wouldn't be convinced it would do 4K well, but would consider trying it for 1080 model. With the Warehouse's return policy you should be able to trail it for a week in your place if push comes to a shove.

(Do double check the Returns on TV's but I'd have thought you would be fine).

If the worst you have to do is spend $200 on a sound bar it could be a good buy.

Doing a review on Geekzone after could help others out as well.

I recall reading on Geekzone a favorable review on Veon a year or so ago, but like you found it hard to find much of anything on them.

I've watched one in a friends house once and although didn't place close attention at the time, recall thinking it was acceptable for the price.