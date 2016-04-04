Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2120 posts

Uber Geek


#195044 4-Apr-2016 07:59
After a mediocre experience with a 4K Sony that was fairly expensive and without great picture quality and no 4K content to display on it, I returned it and will potentially downgrade to a bigger, far cheaper Veon (that or wait for 2016 Samsung displays and pay quite a bit more)

Anyone own a Veon in the 50,55,65 range? Care to share its usability and image quality? They're very hard to find actual information on, and its hard to tell whether the contrast ratio the Warehouse states in spec lists is native or dynamic (3000:1 native is fine, but 3000:1 dynamic would be truely aweful).

Everyone has stated the sound is aweful on Veon's - how aweful? Can't watch the news or sports? Or just not cinematic when watching a movie?

I suppose my question comes down to are they are good deal when they're on special (does the picture quality exceed expectations for the discounted price point eg $600- $700 for a 55" Veon) , or is the quality so bad that they're really a waste of money at any price.

I just bought a projector for movies, so my use will be television and gaming in lounge.

22991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1525528 4-Apr-2016 08:47
One person supports this post
The 4k veon caught my eye at the store because it was the only one that had decent motion on it, clearly has some form of frame interpolation on it.

 

Doesn't say if it is hdmi 2.0 or what tho, so I dont want to risk it being useless for actually showing 4k. Also it was playing 1080 stuff so dont know if the frame interpolation works on 4k content - I know that on some early 4k tvs it was not going thru all the processing stuff.

 

Really sucks how little info they can manage to provide for things, and its huge so returning it is a hassle.




Richard rich.ms

28679 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1525534 4-Apr-2016 09:01
It's a shame Hisense haven't entered the NZ market yet. They're got great TV's for the price.

 

After looking at a lot of TV's at CES this year it's pretty clear IMHO that nothing comes close to the LG OLED's. Samsung and Sony 4K's pale in comparison.

 

 

 
 
 
 




2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #1525724 4-Apr-2016 11:42
sbiddle:

 

It's a shame Hisense haven't entered the NZ market yet. They're got great TV's for the price.

 

After looking at a lot of TV's at CES this year it's pretty clear IMHO that nothing comes close to the LG OLED's. Samsung and Sony 4K's pale in comparison.

 

 

 

Unfortunately OLED is not in my price point, but yes those Dolby Vision OLED's look amazing from what I've seen and heard online.  Samsung at least has HDR10 Complaint displays in 2016, Sony doesn't.

 

Back on topic, Anyone got a Veon that would like to share their experience?

 

 

28679 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1525734 4-Apr-2016 11:59
2 people support this post
Except Samsung's HDR is a scam if you're to believe the other vendors. They may meet the requirements to have their sets labeled HDR they have the dynamic range, but a lot of it is at the bright end of the scale with the contrast right up which means their blacks are still pretty poor.

 

OLED really is the only replacement for Plasma. Most current TV's pale in comparison to an old VT Panasonic.

 

 

 

 

 

 



2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #1525754 4-Apr-2016 12:26
sbiddle:

 

Except Samsung's HDR is a scam if you're to believe the other vendors. They may meet the requirements to have their sets labeled HDR they have the dynamic range, but a lot of it is at the bright end of the scale with the contrast right up which means their blacks are still pretty poor.

 

OLED really is the only replacement for Plasma. Most current TV's pale in comparison to an old VT Panasonic

 

 

Ah I see, yea Black levels on my Sony 49 were really bad, but that was a lot due to IPS Panel tech.  Not such an issue if you're only paying $6-700, but for $2000 on special it's not great.

807 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1525850 4-Apr-2016 16:04
2 people support this post
Sorry that reply is not totally on topic but I found coming from a decent 2007 Panasonic plasma to a 2015 Samsung 8000 series, the blacks on the Samsung are pretty good when you fine-tune the picture settings.

 

What put me off the OLED was the price and the ability to display sports motion as well as the Samsung.

 

Can't really comment on the HDR as not well versed in this, but I suspect as it is a an new feature it will take a few years to bed in and the standards to sort themselves out.
I personally would by a TV just for HDR at the moment.

 

4K Netflix looks very sharp on the Samsung.
IMHO 4K Bluray will probably never really take off as streaming will grow. There will be a market, but that is never going to be as big as DVD and even 1080 bluray. It is 5 years away as well. They need cheap players and titles

 

Most important for 4K will be the up-scaling unless you are gaming from a 4K PC. The Samsung 8000 is very good up scaling of 1080/720 and has acceptable up scaling of 560 TV.

 

Freeview Plus is very nice for On Demand TV viewing.

 

Anyway if your higher budget was 3K I'd recommend the 55" Samsung Series 8000 as the retailers are clearing to make way for 2016 models.

 

As for the Veon, I wouldn't be convinced it would do 4K well, but would consider trying it for 1080 model. With the Warehouse's return policy you should be able to trail it for a week in your place if push comes to a shove.
(Do double check the Returns on TV's but I'd have thought you would be fine).
If the worst you have to do is spend $200 on a sound bar it could be a good buy.
Doing a review on Geekzone after could help others out as well.

 

I recall reading on Geekzone a favorable review on Veon a year or so ago,  but like you found it hard to find much of anything on them.
I've watched one in a friends house once and although didn't place close attention at the time, recall thinking it was acceptable for the price. 

961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1525905 4-Apr-2016 17:19
One person supports this post
If it helps, I have the 32" Full HD Veon.  For the price, picture is fine - not expecting any miracles for the most entry level TV around.  Sound is very tinny, no bass and tends to distort badly if turned up too loud.  But as an occasional TV in the bedroom it's fine.  If you are buying for a main TV (even if temporary) I would suggest investing in a sound bar or plan to use a home theatre kit all the time.

 

I only bought it so that I could plug an Amazon Fire TV Stick in it (my old TV didn't have HDMI).  If I can be bothered, I Bluetooth pair the AFTV with my UE Boom to get better sound.  It also means I can have the speaker close to me and turn the volume down - did think of buying a cheap pair of BT headphones to watch in bed - but now I've gone off topic.

 

If you are looking for a cheap 55" 4K TV, the Akai at JB Hi-Fi is about the cheapest 55" I've seen around - couldn't testify as to quality (sound) or longevity of the kit.




19045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1525910 4-Apr-2016 17:25
One person supports this post
sbiddle:

 

Except Samsung's HDR is a scam if you're to believe the other vendors. They may meet the requirements to have their sets labeled HDR they have the dynamic range, but a lot of it is at the bright end of the scale with the contrast right up which means their blacks are still pretty poor.

 

OLED really is the only replacement for Plasma. Most current TV's pale in comparison to an old VT Panasonic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I dunno what my one is, its a Panny 50 plasma, old enough to have no Freeview, but that model did come out soon after with Freeview. It was abut $4k I think. Its great.

 

I couldn't buy anything that wasn't at least the same visual quality

 

 

2655 posts

Uber Geek


  #1525942 4-Apr-2016 18:42
One person supports this post
I also have a 32" Full HD Veon.

 

I endorse StarBlazer's comment - the picture is actually pretty decent, but the sound quality is awful. Sounds like it's being played through a tin can instead of a speaker.

 

It's the spare room TV at the moment. If it was getting regular use a soundbar or other such solution would be imperative.

15418 posts

Uber Geek


  #1525947 4-Apr-2016 18:50
What about the JVC ones dick smiths are selling. If they still have some for sale in the last week , they maybe a lot cheaper than they are now.

 

What sort of life are you expecting to get out of it? You maybe able to pick something up second hand a lot cheaper, and a premium brand. I personally avoid rebadged house brands. YOu can often pick up premium brands for not much more when on sale, and IMO it is false economy. I have had good experiences with sony and panasonic, although my current sony has developed some vertical horizontal lines across it, so looks to be failing

222 posts

Master Geek


  #1525950 4-Apr-2016 18:58
Yeah, I have a Panasonic 50inch plasma that I picked up for $1700 in 2011.  Still love it and until I can pick up a 60 inch 4K OLED for less than $3,000, I'm keeping it (so I guess I'll have it for a while yet;) 

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #1526003 4-Apr-2016 20:15
I purchased a 50" veon for my mother. It was $470. The picture is good, not far off my Samsung. She doesn't mind the sound, but I wouldn't be able to stand it personally. I may buy her a sound bar for Christmas.









2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #1526009 4-Apr-2016 20:21
gbwelly:

 

I purchased a 50" veon for my mother. It was $470. The picture is good, not far off my Samsung. She doesn't mind the sound, but I wouldn't be able to stand it personally. I may buy her a sound bar for Christmas.

 

 

How long ago did you buy? Do you know model number?

 

 

3689 posts

Uber Geek


  #1526019 4-Apr-2016 21:09
If you go for a larger Veon, avoid anything with UHD resolution, the up-scalers aren't up to the quality of the higher end TV's, meaning regular Freeview viewing will be poor.

 

Sound quality doesn't sell TV's, so they've certainly skimped. To make matters worse, I've never seen a Veon TV with an optical port, only a coax, so finding a soundbar that's compatible out of the box is a bit of a pain.

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #1526068 4-Apr-2016 22:42
macuser:

 

gbwelly:

 

I purchased a 50" veon for my mother. It was $470. The picture is good, not far off my Samsung. She doesn't mind the sound, but I wouldn't be able to stand it personally. I may buy her a sound bar for Christmas.

 

 

How long ago did you buy? Do you know model number?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on the lowest price currently I think it is most likely to be the ...

 

Edit: Looking at the current 50" offerings, it must be discontinued. They all have different stands to the one I bought.

 

I purchased it during the Waitangi day sale.







