Anyone own a Veon in the 50,55,65 range? Care to share its usability and image quality? They're very hard to find actual information on, and its hard to tell whether the contrast ratio the Warehouse states in spec lists is native or dynamic (3000:1 native is fine, but 3000:1 dynamic would be truely aweful).
Everyone has stated the sound is aweful on Veon's - how aweful? Can't watch the news or sports? Or just not cinematic when watching a movie?
I suppose my question comes down to are they are good deal when they're on special (does the picture quality exceed expectations for the discounted price point eg $600- $700 for a 55" Veon) , or is the quality so bad that they're really a waste of money at any price.
I just bought a projector for movies, so my use will be television and gaming in lounge.