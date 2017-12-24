Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1439 posts

Uber Geek


# 226177 24-Dec-2017 09:01
One person supports this post
One person supports this post

Been looking at getting a new TV over the 32inch one for console gaming.

 

Very interested in the following: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tv-home-entertainment/hd-televisions/tcl/tcl-49c2us-49-uhd-hdr-smart-led-lcd-tv/338917/ 

 

Here's a quick over view: https://www.tclelectronics.com.au/file/C2_49C2US-Product-Brochure.pdf 

 

The specs are pretty good for the money, anyone have any thoughts on this? stay away? good buy? bought one?

 

I see they have 3 year warranties in Aussie but seem to only have 1 year here :(

Mad Scientist
21321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1924379 24-Dec-2017 09:04
Send private message quote this post

FYI if you don't buy this, I am sure boxing day sales will see your regular branded 50" 4K Smart TVs around the 1k mark if not less.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



1439 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924381 24-Dec-2017 09:05
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

FYI if you don't buy this, I am sure boxing day sales will see your regular branded 50" 4K Smart TVs around the 1k mark if not less.

 

 

That's the problem I have, I am keen to fire the gun on this worrying it will run out of stock and I won't be able to get it again, cheapest place I've found it other than JB Hi-FI is for $1300+-

 
 
 
 


D.W

577 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1924391 24-Dec-2017 09:25
Send private message quote this post

There is plenty of discussion here: https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/forum-replies.cfm?t=2648438

 

These have regularly been this price for the last couple of months at least, so I wouldn't stress about needing to get it urgently.

Mad Scientist
21321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1924430 24-Dec-2017 09:57
Send private message quote this post

I got a Samsung 50" 4K Smart (it plays anything from any of my computers, devices, or internet!) for 1100 on a random non sale day about 9 months ago.

 

I am sure it will be about 1k on boxing day. Maybe even a 55" for 1k.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



1439 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924442 24-Dec-2017 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

I got a Samsung 50" 4K Smart (it plays anything from any of my computers, devices, or internet!) for 1100 on a random non sale day about 9 months ago.

 

I am sure it will be about 1k on boxing day. Maybe even a 55" for 1k.

 

 

 

 

Will have a look around boxing day then thanks mate.

2983 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924450 24-Dec-2017 10:31
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

i bought the 55 inch 4k model for $859 from Smith City and i am quite impressed. Im not sure i like the android system in it , i just want the TV to turn on and not wait 2-3 minutes while it loads but TCL is getting quite a good reputation for making cheap tv's but keeping the quality high. i like the fact that chromecast is built in and works well.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Mad Scientist
21321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1924456 24-Dec-2017 10:51
Send private message quote this post

me Samsung turns on in less than 1s!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 




1439 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924460 24-Dec-2017 10:58
Send private message quote this post

Found this gem for anyone interested, it seems to be like the C2US above but with a few less features: https://www.farmers.co.nz/electrical/tv-technology/tvs-cabinets/tcl-55-4k-ultra-hd-android-smart-tv-55e17nus-6309556 

 

You have to pay the $65 delivery fee though.

3668 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924461 24-Dec-2017 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Meh - there will be better deals on Boxing Day.

2983 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924539 24-Dec-2017 12:32
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

me Samsung turns on in less than 1s!

 

 

mine is like turning your phone on.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Mad Scientist
21321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1924578 24-Dec-2017 13:03
Send private message quote this post

I think the Samsung puts it in something like a "sleep" mode, evening is frozen as it is and ready to go. Except that the third party apps don't always like it, so the apps won't "wake" needs to be reloaded. But tv stuff sitting there ready to go.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

893 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 1924609 24-Dec-2017 14:54
Send private message quote this post

Replaced my 2011 Plasma with the 55X2US, and the only two complaints I have are black levels and Plex doesn't seem to like it, otherwise it's pretty solid. I grabbed mine for $1677 from JB a week or two ago, and I expect it'll hit that sort of price point again shortly.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

2134 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1924612 24-Dec-2017 15:03
Send private message quote this post

It looks like Smiths City also stock the TCL Brand




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

929 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  # 1924647 24-Dec-2017 16:32
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

It looks like Smiths City also stock the TCL Brand

 

 

 

 

And Heathcotes

2983 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1924652 24-Dec-2017 17:10
Send private message quote this post

TCL is one of the fastest growing TV brands in the USA and now are moving into NZ.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

