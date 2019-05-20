Everywhere seems sold out and not stock for ages, anyone know any retailers that have them in stock?
maybe new models looming.
sdavisnz:
maybe new models looming.
Yeah was thinking that might be the case
I have one (US version) with gaming pad and remote, it has been sitting in the cupboard for a while now,make me an offer i will consider it. Thanks.
YJ:
I have one (US version) with gaming pad and remote, it has been sitting in the cupboard for a while now,make me an offer i will consider it. Thanks.
Interested, what the difference between the US version and the one you can get from retail stores in NZ? Power plug?
Oh and why has it been I the cupboard out of curiosity? Didn't live up to what you were expecting?
I bought one from US last year. Power plug was only issue I noticed. I had a lot of problems getting it to do what I wanted the way I wanted, but no faults. The unit worked as advertised. One thing I can say about Nvidia is the customer service is fantastic, regardless of where you live. They have given me great support. No-one else even comes close.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:
I bought one from US last year. Power plug was only issue I noticed. I had a lot of problems getting it to do what I wanted the way I wanted, but no faults. The unit worked as advertised. One thing I can say about Nvidia is the customer service is fantastic, regardless of where you live. They have given me great support. No-one else even comes close.
I have an Nvidia GTX 1080 TI, keen to try the 4K game streaming to 4K TV, did you give that a try, if so work ok?
LFCNZ:
Oh and why has it been I the cupboard out of curiosity? Didn't live up to what you were expecting?
I got a high end smart TV, and already have Netflix and other popular apps, such as youtube, mirror casting and light box etc
The only thing i don't like Nividia Shield TV, as it doesn't have power on/off button.
Sometimes it can wake my tv up during the night. (don't want to disable HDMI control, as i have smart audio system)
I don't play games neither, and i already have a NAS to do Kodi (don't use to much anyway)
LFCNZ:
I have an Nvidia GTX 1080 TI, keen to try the 4K game streaming to 4K TV, did you give that a try, if so work ok?
Sorry, not into gaming and my connection doesn't support 4k. I only bought the Shield for streaming.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I like my shield, but the remote for it really sucks. It's so unresponsive. I'll be waiting on new units reviews to check they fixed it.
networkn:
I like my shield, but the remote for it really sucks. It's so unresponsive. I'll be waiting on new units reviews to check they fixed it.
I don't even bother using it. I control the Shield through a Flirc so I can use the Harmony One you sold me.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Looking to buy one aswell, PBTech doesn't have an ETA when new stock is coming.
networkn:
I like my shield, but the remote for it really sucks. It's so unresponsive. I'll be waiting on new units reviews to check they fixed it.
Annoyingly I think we are in the minority. I actually think it's both the remote and a reception fault with Bluetooth in some Shields. I came to that conclusion as I had the same problems (lag and/or missed inputs) with an Xbox One Bluetooth controller on mine as I did with the remote.
Buying one of these solved all my problems:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/2-4GHz-Q5-Bluetooth-Voice-Remote-Control-Air-Mouse-/332819996121
It comes in two models, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz with a dongle. I got the one with the dongle as I'm convinced it's a Bluetooth problem. Voice searching doesn't work, but as that never worked right on the original remote unless I was 3 feet from the Shield anyway it's no great loss.
LFCNZ: Everywhere seems sold out and not stock for ages, anyone know any retailers that have them in stock?
# 2245364 25-May-2019 12:57
random173: Still available :)
@LFCNZ, meet @random173. Maybe not brand new, but still available right now.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.