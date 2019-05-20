LFCNZ: Oh and why has it been I the cupboard out of curiosity? Didn't live up to what you were expecting?

I got a high end smart TV, and already have Netflix and other popular apps, such as youtube, mirror casting and light box etc

The only thing i don't like Nividia Shield TV, as it doesn't have power on/off button.

Sometimes it can wake my tv up during the night. (don't want to disable HDMI control, as i have smart audio system)

I don't play games neither, and i already have a NAS to do Kodi (don't use to much anyway)