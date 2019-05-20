Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Nvidia Shield TV - Where to get?
LFCNZ

151 posts

Master Geek


#250650 20-May-2019 15:19
Send private message

Everywhere seems sold out and not stock for ages, anyone know any retailers that have them in stock?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 9
sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2241575 20-May-2019 15:22
Send private message

maybe new models looming.




Voice gives context

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
LFCNZ

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2241578 20-May-2019 15:25
Send private message

sdavisnz:

 

maybe new models looming.

 

 

 

 

Yeah was thinking that might be the case

YJ

YJ
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2241625 20-May-2019 16:09
Send private message

I have one (US version) with gaming pad and remote, it has been sitting in the cupboard for a while now,make me an offer i will consider it. Thanks.



LFCNZ

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2242140 21-May-2019 10:53
Send private message

YJ:

 

I have one (US version) with gaming pad and remote, it has been sitting in the cupboard for a while now,make me an offer i will consider it. Thanks.

 

 

 

 

Interested, what the difference between the US version and the one you can get from retail stores in NZ?  Power plug?

LFCNZ

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2242141 21-May-2019 10:54
Send private message

Oh and why has it been I the cupboard out of curiosity?  Didn't live up to what  you were expecting?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15597 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2242151 21-May-2019 11:06
Send private message

I bought one from US last year. Power plug was only issue I noticed. I had a lot of problems getting it to do what I wanted the way I wanted, but no faults. The unit worked as advertised. One thing I can say about Nvidia is the customer service is fantastic, regardless of where you live. They have given me great support. No-one else even comes close.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

LFCNZ

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2242162 21-May-2019 11:11
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I bought one from US last year. Power plug was only issue I noticed. I had a lot of problems getting it to do what I wanted the way I wanted, but no faults. The unit worked as advertised. One thing I can say about Nvidia is the customer service is fantastic, regardless of where you live. They have given me great support. No-one else even comes close.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have an Nvidia GTX 1080 TI, keen to try the 4K game streaming to 4K TV, did you give that a try, if so work ok?



YJ

YJ
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2242211 21-May-2019 11:28
Send private message

LFCNZ:

 

Oh and why has it been I the cupboard out of curiosity?  Didn't live up to what  you were expecting?

 

 

 

 

I got a high end smart TV, and already have Netflix and other popular apps, such as youtube, mirror casting and light box etc

 

 

 

The only thing i don't like Nividia Shield TV, as it doesn't have power on/off button.

 

Sometimes it can wake my tv up during the night. (don't want to disable HDMI control, as i have smart audio system)

 

I don't play games neither, and i already have a NAS to do Kodi (don't use to much anyway)

 

 

 

 

 

 

LFCNZ

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2242215 21-May-2019 11:31
Send private message

Sweet, ok, check your mail :)

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15597 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2242256 21-May-2019 11:52
Send private message

LFCNZ:

 

I have an Nvidia GTX 1080 TI, keen to try the 4K game streaming to 4K TV, did you give that a try, if so work ok?

 

 

Sorry, not into gaming and my connection doesn't support 4k. I only bought the Shield for streaming.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

networkn
27621 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2242263 21-May-2019 12:02
Send private message

I like my shield, but the remote for it really sucks. It's so unresponsive. I'll be waiting on new units reviews to check they fixed it. 

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15597 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2242275 21-May-2019 12:12
Send private message

networkn:

 

I like my shield, but the remote for it really sucks. It's so unresponsive. I'll be waiting on new units reviews to check they fixed it. 

 

 

I don't even bother using it. I control the Shield through a Flirc so I can use the Harmony One you sold me.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

enfield
199 posts

Master Geek


  #2243028 22-May-2019 12:17
Send private message

Looking to buy one aswell, PBTech doesn't have an ETA when new stock is coming.

gbwelly
1143 posts

Uber Geek


  #2243087 22-May-2019 13:11
Send private message

networkn:

 

I like my shield, but the remote for it really sucks. It's so unresponsive. I'll be waiting on new units reviews to check they fixed it. 

 

 

Annoyingly I think we are in the minority. I actually think it's both the remote and a reception fault with Bluetooth in some Shields. I came to that conclusion as I had the same problems (lag and/or missed inputs) with an Xbox One Bluetooth controller on mine as I did with the remote.

 

Buying one of these solved all my problems:

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/2-4GHz-Q5-Bluetooth-Voice-Remote-Control-Air-Mouse-/332819996121

 

It comes in two models, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz with a dongle. I got the one with the dongle as I'm convinced it's a Bluetooth problem. Voice searching doesn't work, but as that never worked right on the original remote unless I was 3 feet from the Shield anyway it's no great loss.







ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2246707 27-May-2019 22:55
Send private message

LFCNZ: Everywhere seems sold out and not stock for ages, anyone know any retailers that have them in stock?

 

# 2245364 25-May-2019 12:57

 

random173: Still available :)

 

 

 

@LFCNZ, meet @random173. Maybe not brand new, but still available right now.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 9
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 