Change region to UK for App Store 2018/19 LG TV


Geek


# 250869 29-May-2019 09:44
Hi

 

 

 

I have found on the internet you can use a logitech remote to access the LG tv's service menu and change the region to the UK and it downloads BBCiplayer etc and all the uk apps.

 

I cannot find anything about 2018 which has webos 4.0, anybody managed to do this on a LG OLED B8, C8, C9 etc..  or found a link how to show you it can be done?

 

Looks like you can change country in Asia pac region e.g. Australia but no mention if you can change region to Europe and select the UK.  

 

I am looking to buy an oled but we use UK apps currently and they are a must have in our house.  I know samsung's can do it as I have been running one for years really do not want to spend $$'s on a new TV to find it won't do it.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any help.

Josh!
Uber Geek

  # 2247670 29-May-2019 12:12
Following




Currently working with Freeview NZ and Owner of Tech Plus Services Limited
Former Consultant at Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, DISH TV Technologies. 

 

Travel Geek: Brazil, Chile, New Caledonia, United States, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia, Cook Islands

Master Geek


  # 2247674 29-May-2019 12:18
Unfortunately you cannot change the region on LG TVs anymore, the only one that can is Samsung
( as you know already) stick to what you know.
All the other big brands are region locked.




tenkan

 
 
 
 




Geek


  # 2247680 29-May-2019 12:25
If only samsung made OLED! Have you got an LG and tried it?

Master Geek


  # 2247688 29-May-2019 12:38
Yes I've tried it, plus Panasonic and Sony and no luck, my work around was I got a old Samsung blue ray player and hooked that up to my LG.




tenkan



Geek


  # 2247689 29-May-2019 12:44
Thanks for your help  and confirming sigh!   If only we could get a tv that combines different app regions. Ironic that Apple of all people lets you do it on an ATV!

  # 2247697 29-May-2019 13:16
I have a Samsung TV set to UK for all those apps but an Apple TV is my main integrator.  I have the NZ, UK and OZ apps all on there and it works really well.  It is ironic that Apple, such a closed system, allows that.



Geek


  # 2247698 29-May-2019 13:22
Can your samsung remote control the apple TV, I have an old model can the new ones do this with the one remote?  It is the simplicity of using the TV remote and inbuilt apps that would be great for the family

 
 
 
 


  # 2247706 29-May-2019 13:47
I have a TV from either 2018, possibly 2017 with the all in one remote like below and it does control my Samsung soundbar and the Apple TV.  Nice to just use the one remote actually.

 

 

 

  # 2247740 29-May-2019 14:41
Can't comment on it in relation to OLEDs, but I can confirm you can change regions on recent LG LCD TVs: I did this a couple of weeks ago on our 2018 LCD, which I believe is running the latest version of Web OS. Changed it to the UK and successfully downloaded BBC iPlayer and a couple of other apps, then returned it to NZ. Required re-scanning channels afterwards, but that was about it. iPlayer works perfectly; one of the others (ITV, I think) doesn't.

 

I found and followed instructions on the net; and found the service menu button was already present in our Harmony's presets for the TV.

 

Given I hope to buy an OLED to replace our plasma at some point, I sure hope this can be done on them; I really like the ease of use of having nearly all apps on the TV (and Panasonic's dated and more limited interface is a big turn-off).



Geek


  # 2247745 29-May-2019 14:48
Got a link you can share for webos 4.0 or the method? I only Found an old one. Albeit sounds
Like the same process harmony remote code then enter the region code to change to Europe.

  # 2247750 29-May-2019 15:03
Sure, will try to find them this evening (not showing in my mobile's browser history), and will also check to make sure we have WebOS 4, and once found will post back here.

Master Geek


  # 2247762 29-May-2019 15:08
What is the exact model of your LG TV, did you buy it here in NZ or is it an import from the UK or Europe? The service number can't be changed as it's greyed out for New Zealand and Australia region TVs.




tenkan

  # 2247773 29-May-2019 15:23
TENKAN: What is the exact model of your LG TV, did you buy it here in NZ or is it an import from the UK or Europe? The service number can't be changed as it's greyed out for New Zealand and Australia region TVs.

 

Assume this directed at me?

 

If so, it's an LG 55UK6700PVD - 2018 model that I picked up on run-out last month.

 

https://classic.pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4771589

 

 

 

 

  # 2248127 30-May-2019 06:26
Ok that looks promising, so I'm guessing if it's from pbtech that it's a parallel import model, can you let us know that link for the procedure, did you use the harmony remote to do it, if so would have to factor in getting one as well.




tenkan

  # 2248222 30-May-2019 09:29
Sorry, didn't get a chance to look for the links last night, so will try to remember tonight. You'd have thought I'd be smart enough to have at least bookmarked the sites I used, but no chance there either!

 

No, it's not a parallel-imported TV - it was sold by the standard retailers (I bought ours from JB) but they aren't showing now as they've no doubt sold all stock.

 

Yes, I used a Logitech Harmony One; one of the pages I read mentioned the service menu button is already programmed in the buttons when the TV is added to the remote. (The One has an LCD screen, so can display bespoke labels; I'm not sure how this works with remotes with only hard buttons.)

 

I think an alternative to the Harmony remote can be a phone with an IR blaster ; not sure how many phones have this these days, but I recall my old LG G3 did...

