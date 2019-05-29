Hi

I have found on the internet you can use a logitech remote to access the LG tv's service menu and change the region to the UK and it downloads BBCiplayer etc and all the uk apps.

I cannot find anything about 2018 which has webos 4.0, anybody managed to do this on a LG OLED B8, C8, C9 etc.. or found a link how to show you it can be done?

Looks like you can change country in Asia pac region e.g. Australia but no mention if you can change region to Europe and select the UK.

I am looking to buy an oled but we use UK apps currently and they are a must have in our house. I know samsung's can do it as I have been running one for years really do not want to spend $$'s on a new TV to find it won't do it.

Thanks in advance for any help.