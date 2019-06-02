As a complete opposite... I could not recommend WhatHiFi? reviews whatsoever.

Basically, manufacturers / distributors pay for a marketing plan with one of their 'reviewers' and your products go further up the list - it's a standing joke in the industry. What was a once proud magazine is now just a pay to play product. Go and read Sound & Vision or similar for some better thought out reviews.

Now onto soundbars...

1: Connecting the devices to the soundbar or the TV?

Reasons to connect to connect sources the TV = simplicity (use the TV remote to change sources) and potential to use ARC (audio return channel) and implement the CEC method of turning products on / off and using the TV remote to change volume etc.

Reasons not to connect sources to the TV = ARC offers Dolby Digital+ and optical does not! However this will only be relevant if you're buying an ATMOS capable soundbar and trust me, sub $1000 ATMOS bars won't blow you away. Especially if your roof isn't low'ish, flat and they don't come with a calibration microphone.

However ARC is still only capable of PCM 2.0 (high quality but stereo) or lossy 5.1 surround sound.

The issue with ARC is that it can be problematic as it's often tied into the CEC protocol and every manufacturer has a different belief re: how it should be implemented. Do you have faith that the people who make your Sky box have the same interpretation of CEC as Microsoft and Panasonic? I sure as hell don't!

Read forums and you will find them littered with people having ARC/CEC issues. What works one week simply stops the next... why? Maybe it was a firmware update on a smart TV? Maybe it was an update to an XBox (very much frequent)... who knows - certainly not people who use it!

Reasons to connect to the soundbar = access to higher quality audio codecs.

Basically, it comes down to EDID (Extended Display Information Data). This is where your HDMI source (MySky or XBox) asks the TV what it's capable of displaying video-wise and playing back audio-wise.

Ie... An XBox One X will say 'I can do 4K HDR video with 5.1.4 channel lossless audio (Dolby TrueHD / DTS Master / ATMOS etc).

To complete the handshake the TV will say 'I can do 4K HDR video with 2-channel audio...'.

Aaaaand the XBox only send 2-channel audio to go with the wonderful video feed.

Which means, once you plug a soundbar into the TV via optical OR via an HDMI ARC connection - the TV will only ever back-feed 2-channel audio to the soundbar. Meaning those people who buy soundbars with surround sound speakers have to put up with simulated surround sound (fake surround). Some people are happy with this... but then again, they have to be... they paid money for rear speakers and they WANT them to make noise.

Now - some high spec model TV's in recent years have got around this EDID audio trap.

Has yours?

Who knows?

When you connect sources to the soundbar the soundbar will strip the audio out in its purest form (assuming you're buying a bar that can accept lossless audio) and pass the video onto the TV, unmolested. It can do this because it's simply an intermediary in the HDMI chain, not a sync (that's what a display is referred to).

2: Should I only look at Panasonic soundbars?

Nope.

There's no reason why you would... other than a sales person in the likes of Harvey Norman telling customers to do so in order to cut down on the time they have to spend showing them the different options. It's sorta the old sales approach of 'cutting the options down to just 3 choices to make for a quick sale' tactic. Also, Panasonic's soundbars are a little 'meh' to be fair. Cheap, but a little 'meh'.

3: Streaming Netflix. You can stream it via the XBox or the TV - it's up to you. Streaming Netflix via a Panasonic TV app demands at least Dolby codec support as they have an issue with their Netflix app constantly defaulting to Dolby audio and not PCM, despite people telling it not to in its settings. This has been an issue since 2012, but seeing as most people buy soundbars with Dolby compatibility you will be fine. If the bar you choose doesn't decode ATMOS then optical will give an identical result (lossy 5.1 Dolby) to ARC. However if your bar has an HDMI ARC input and you're playing Netflix on your TV (and paying for the UHD / ATMOS service) then HDMI ARC will actually take Dolby Digital +, whereas optical can't handle this codec... meaning you'll get an ATMOS feed to the bar.

4: ARC can do ATMOS, but only the lossy version via Dolby Digital+. ARC will lock in lipsync 'typically', but not always. For an example where it doesn't, see LG TV's + ARC + Sonos's Playbar... it's a disaster. I have personally never had a lipsync issue over optical, but maybe I'm lucky? Either way, lipsync issues can and do happen with both techs but they are becoming rarer.

5: 'Built in' woofers are good for bedrooms or for rooms where the subwoofer can't be placed centrally. Outside of that a genuine woofer is better.

Note: Many soundbars are super thin, meaning a lot of tiny speakers are built into the soundbar... and those speakers can't do much / any deep bass or mid-bass. This means that the subwoofer does a lot of heavy lifting in this area. This works fine if the subwoofer is located centrally to the soundbar / screen. But as the subwoofers often cross over so high (300-500Hz) the bass can become VERY directional, meaning if you have the sub in the corner of the room you'll hear a lot of mid-bass and bass coming directly from wherever the sub is located.

A real world example is Jabba The Hutt in Star Wars... on some systems everything he says comes out of the subwoofer - which is entirely distracting and pulls you right out of the movie if the sub is placed in a corner of a room!

6: Rear speakers...

If the sources are connected correctly, then yeah, they do improve the experience.

But you need to consider a bunch of things!

Some rear speaker setups can't handle certain audio codecs (Sonos can't handle any DTS audio, let alone any lossless DTS audio).

Many systems don't have any way to calibrate the position of the rear speakers... ie, they don't have a calibration microphone in the box that will run test tones to tell the speakers where you sit relative to them. This leads to rear speakers that are too loud or too quiet. This can technically be compensated for if you can tweak distances yourself with an audio level meter and the soundbars on-screen GUI / app.

Having said that, I played with a new Samsung ATMOS bar that did let me tweak distances / levels etc, but only for the left AND right speaker at the same time. This meant that even though I was sitting right next to the left rear speaker it was always too loud as I needed to turn up the right rear to hear that speaker... but when I turned down the left rear... it turned down the right right... and so on and so forth. Just crap software basically.

As a side note, I spent hours and hours and hours gaming on an XBox with wireless rears over Christmas, it was well good!

Basically, everytime someone snuck up on me to kill me I had a brief chance to get out the way. I never really did... but that's because I clearly suck at gaming.

Oh yeah - not all surround sound speakers are made equal! Pick some of them up... feel how light they are? That's down to junk drivers (tiny magnets) that will constantly leave you wondering if they're working at all. Many of them still rely on old and huckery tech robbed from the plastic home theatre in the box products... ie a plastic receiver box with a tiny digital amp on-board, that plugs into power... and then speaker cable that runs to the speakers around the room. It's sorta like a 'wireless' system that has 3 wires'... and not two like a proper 'wifi rear speaker' solution.

7: You can buy soundbar brackets that connect to cantilevered TV wall brackets - I know Sansus and OMP make some.

Putting a sounbar in a cabinet means any upward firing woofers (and often the side-firing bass ports) are severely compromised and you're wasting your money on the implementation... so, yeah. Try putting it on-top of a cabinet if you can get away with it.

8: As I try to recommend to as many people as possible... the best thing you can buy for your home entertainment system is a smart remote control from the likes of Logitech. Their Harmony Elite / Ultimates with the hub blaster are excellent, I wouldn't be without mine... and nor would my better half!

9: Dedicated centre channels. Meh. Marketing typically. Find me a $1000 that can't do okay dialogue and I will be surprised. Again, a lot of mid-bass (male baritone) is sent through the subwoofers on these systems, so I wouldn't worry too much!

Phew!

Who knew soundbars could be so complex? When there were only 5-6 options of the market it was really easy, but now they're becoming as complicated as home theatre receivers the question is - why not just buy some bookshelf speakers, an AVR and upgrade that to wireless rear speakers in the future? I know what I'd be doing...