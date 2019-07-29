Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Sony STR-DN1080 Network Standby power consumption


651 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 253144 29-Jul-2019 12:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi. The Sony website states that the power consumption on Networked Standby mode should be a mere 1.5 watts.

I monitored it today with my TP Link smart plug and got around 31w to 34.5w! Similar results to some other people in other regions!

Ref: https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/av-receivers/str-dn1080/specifications

I'm not sure what's going wrong, but I imagine that Sony are aware of the consumption, since EU models are missing this feature. EU regulations require network standby to consume to less than 13 watts. If it truly was 1.5w, then there would be no issue with having this feature on the EU model.

Anyhoo, this is quite concerning as 31w - 34.5w is very high for standby. I'm using WiFi, but will need to test Ethernet now. I'm hoping this is the reason.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
3511 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2285149 29-Jul-2019 13:12
Send private message quote this post

Hmm - I have one of these amps. It's networked via cable and has bluetooth activated. Are you in Wellington per chance?



651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285171 29-Jul-2019 14:20
Send private message quote this post

No, sorry. I'm just outside "quakeville". Have you any means to measure yours?

The specs say 1.5w all networks connected. And 1.5w for Bluetooth. I have HDMI passthrough disabled (enabling this apparently adds to the consumption) and Bluetooth enabled (for my Amazon Echo Dot 3).

 
 
 
 


3511 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2285173 29-Jul-2019 14:23
Send private message quote this post

Nope - no way of currently measuring (pun intended!) which is why I asked where you were :-)

 

Any suggestions @michaelmurfy?

 

Edit: I have HDMI passthrough enabled.



651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285184 29-Jul-2019 14:25
Send private message quote this post

D'oh! Thanks anyway. :-)



651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285203 29-Jul-2019 14:53
Send private message quote this post

Some good news though is that Wake On LAN works with WiFi and uses only 2 - 3 watts. The bad news is that you lose the quick start and ability to find the Chromecast Audio and Spotify:Connect when it's on standby.



651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285274 29-Jul-2019 16:11
Send private message quote this post

Update: Ethernet connection is no different. Still over 30 watts in network standby.

Mad Scientist
21374 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2285278 29-Jul-2019 16:13
Send private message quote this post

I have this amp. I can just about warm up the room with the Amp on standby. It produces crazy amount of heat so yes I suspect mine also sucks 30W in standby. I have turned off everything I can find on the amp but there must be a setting that eludes me.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 




651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285283 29-Jul-2019 16:19
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

I have this amp. I can just about warm up the room with the Amp on standby. It produces crazy amount of heat so yes I suspect mine also sucks 30W in standby. I have turned off everything I can find on the amp but there must be a setting that eludes me.



Try disabling "Network Standby" in the Network settings. This is the setting that makes it jump up 30 watts for me.


Here's what the Sony website says:

Mad Scientist
21374 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2285301 29-Jul-2019 17:22
Send private message quote this post

I have. It still gets hot. But I don't have an accurate power meter to test it.

 

I do have a power meter but it says my PS3 FAT sucks 120W in standby.

 

Made me scared of BOTH the meter AND the PS3!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285605 30-Jul-2019 11:01
Send private message quote this post

LOL I can understand that.

If you manage to find a way to test, please do and please consider submitting a support ticket at Sony. Opportunities for firmware fixes diminish as products get older. The good news is that it's still a current product even though it's a couple of years since it was first released. I read on the Sony forum that QA in Japan are examining an unrelated issue with regards to calibration presets, so there's a chance they may look into this if enough of us lodge tickets.

3511 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2285610 30-Jul-2019 11:13
Send private message quote this post

I'm waiting on a message to say that a Wemo Insight smart plug has been located and I'll borrow that to measure what's being drawn. I'll also start checking how hot the amp seems to run in standby.



651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2285619 30-Jul-2019 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Wonderful. Thank you.

4361 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2288989 3-Aug-2019 11:23
Send private message quote this post

I've got one of these and too, so I'm following with interest, I don't have any way of testing the power use unfortunately.

Mad Scientist
21374 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2289000 3-Aug-2019 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Well I'll see if I can plug in my scary meter .... if i can still find it ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

9124 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2289059 3-Aug-2019 12:57
Send private message quote this post

how accurate is the device you are measuring it with?

 

can it measure 1.5w?

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.