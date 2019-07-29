I monitored it today with my TP Link smart plug and got around 31w to 34.5w! Similar results to some other people in other regions!
Ref: https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/av-receivers/str-dn1080/specifications
I'm not sure what's going wrong, but I imagine that Sony are aware of the consumption, since EU models are missing this feature. EU regulations require network standby to consume to less than 13 watts. If it truly was 1.5w, then there would be no issue with having this feature on the EU model.
Anyhoo, this is quite concerning as 31w - 34.5w is very high for standby. I'm using WiFi, but will need to test Ethernet now. I'm hoping this is the reason.