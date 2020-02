Hi,

I'm looking for a budget 65inch TV for bedroom to replace 40inch LG, mostly for 1-2 hours of Youtube / Netflix before getting into bed.

I found very attractive pricing of this model from website, however even PB have nothing on display only selling at their website.

My second best budget choice is 65inch Philips, however it's 30% more expensive to the Konka one.

Are there any in display at Auckland to viewing?

Cheers

Shin