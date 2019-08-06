It will be used with an Apple TV only.
I’ve seen JVL 43” TVs for sale on trademe for $299.
Brand new, from a few traders.
Other sellers have prices around $500-$600.
I’ve never heard of JVL.
Anybody got one or had any experience with that brand?
Looks like an "Australian" brand...... never heard of them either until now.
Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz 16GB RAM Win 10 Pro Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB Console : Xbox One
Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk Add me on Steam My Lego
*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***
bfginger: Many "brands" are just rebadged Hisenses.
Is that good or bad?
epicurean:
Any thoughts on the picture quality?