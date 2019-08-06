Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Comments/Experiences with JVL TV brand?


# 254322 6-Aug-2019 22:26
Looking for a second tv for the spare bedroom that doesn’t need to be great or big.
It will be used with an Apple TV only.

I’ve seen JVL 43” TVs for sale on trademe for $299.
Brand new, from a few traders.
Other sellers have prices around $500-$600.

I’ve never heard of JVL.
Anybody got one or had any experience with that brand?

xpd

  # 2291345 7-Aug-2019 07:38
Looks like an "Australian" brand...... never heard of them either until now.

 

http://www.jvl.net.au/#/

 

 




  # 2291844 7-Aug-2019 18:20
Many "brands" are just rebadged Hisenses.

 
 
 
 




  # 2292866 9-Aug-2019 12:32
bfginger: Many "brands" are just rebadged Hisenses.

 

Is that good or bad?



  # 2300465 16-Aug-2019 15:04
So I went ahead and bought one of these for $299.
Arrived today and first thing I found is that it doesn’t support HDMI CEC. :(
Confirmed by email with JVL support.
So the Apple TV can’t turn it on and off automatically and not able to detect the iR codes to use for the volume so had to learn those manually.

Seems a bit strange that it doesn’t support CEC being a new tv.
I had a very old 32” Toshiba (2007) and that had it.

  # 2303429 22-Aug-2019 06:58
Any thoughts on the picture quality?



  # 2403285 22-Jan-2020 07:07
epicurean:

Any thoughts on the picture quality?



Sorry for the very late reply, only just saw your post.

For the price I think the picture quality is excellent.
Much much better than the other cheap brands I’ve seen like Veon.
Colours don’t seem to be washed out and blacks are pretty good.

