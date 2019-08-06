

So I went ahead and bought one of these for $299.

Arrived today and first thing I found is that it doesn’t support HDMI CEC. :(

Confirmed by email with JVL support.

So the Apple TV can’t turn it on and off automatically and not able to detect the iR codes to use for the volume so had to learn those manually.



Seems a bit strange that it doesn’t support CEC being a new tv.

I had a very old 32” Toshiba (2007) and that had it.