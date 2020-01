Tempted to have a look one of these. I've almost bought a Shield on three or four occasions previously.

But now in a bit of a dilemma over whether to go with a Shield, 2019 Fire TV Cube or an Apple TV.

Apparently the Shield is quite difficult to get all the UK catch-up apps working out of region even with a DNS service but does bit stream Hi Res audio.

The Fire TV, based on my experience, are easy to get working with UK apps but need NZ apps sideloading (some work, some don't) and doesn't bitstream/handle certain audio formats well.

And the Apple TV has all the apps and they can be installed relatively easily by setting up different iTunes accounts. But again, no bitstreaming.