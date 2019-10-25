I bought one during the last sale for $399 and I must say for the price I have been impressed. I have a Vodafone TV box, an Xbox One X as well as a PS4 Pro hooked up to it and all perform well.

One note though. The internal speakers on it are not great at all and I would recommend investing in a sound bar or some better speakers.

3 year warranty, no smarts and actually a pretty good panel for $399 is a steal IMO.