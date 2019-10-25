Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#259852 25-Oct-2019 17:23
Hey so I know this is a topic which has come up before but I'm in the market for a new TV and there is what seems like far to good of a deal on at The Warehouse this for the long weekend.
They have a 50" 4k LCD-LED Veon on sale for $399 down from $599
model number VN504KID60-P
Has anyone bought one of these or know anything about them?
Should I go for it? Is it a bargain or a trash TV at a trash price? Is it okay and their just clearing out the stock to bring smarter TVs?
I guess I should say that in probably just going to plug my computer into it, use it occasionally closely as massive monitor but mostly from accross the room to stream content and occasionally game.
Sorry if I've broken any rules or should be posting this somewhere else but I'd appreciate any advice the more tech savy among you can offer.

Thanks in advance for any assistance.

  #2343589 25-Oct-2019 18:12
3 people support this post
I bought one during the last sale for $399 and I must say for the price I have been impressed. I have a Vodafone TV box, an Xbox One X as well as a PS4 Pro hooked up to it and all perform well.

 

One note though. The internal speakers on it are not great at all and I would recommend investing in a sound bar or some better speakers.

 

3 year warranty, no smarts and actually a pretty good panel for $399 is a steal IMO.




  #2343608 25-Oct-2019 19:28
Sounds a bit like the 42 inch non-4K Veon I bought a few years ago for $300. Crap sound but everything else good value for money. I would get it without hesitation if I could think of a use for it. However, the other one is still going strong!

 

 

 

 




  #2343609 25-Oct-2019 19:30
Undoubtedly it is worth it. More so if you have a media server or streaming box to give you the smarts and a soundbar or soundsystem to upgrade the sound.

 

I have a 49 inch from last year and work at an organisation that used the 65 inch models (with soundbars) to replace LCD projectors in meeting rooms.

  #2343610 25-Oct-2019 19:38
We have the previous model. Great value and the picture is good, but yes, you will almost certainly want a soundbar or other audio device. Would definitely go for another if we were looking to buy.

  #2343625 25-Oct-2019 20:35
Hope they are dropping that line to get something with some form of HDR in to replace it. They seem to be the only non HDR panels left around now.




  #2343627 25-Oct-2019 20:39
One person supports this post
I have a 55 inch one and picture quality is pretty crap really.

 

Wish I had held off and spent an extra grand.

  #2343654 25-Oct-2019 21:39
blackjack17:

 

I have a 55 inch one and picture quality is pretty crap really.

 

Wish I had held off and spent an extra grand.

 

Yes - $399 vs $1399 is a huge step in price and to be perfectly honest I can live with it. This TV does everything I need and 3 years down the track I may upgrade to a bigger, badder TV.




  #2343656 25-Oct-2019 21:50
michaelmurfy:

 

blackjack17:

 

I have a 55 inch one and picture quality is pretty crap really.

 

Wish I had held off and spent an extra grand.

 

Yes - $399 vs $1399 is a huge step in price and to be perfectly honest I can live with it. This TV does everything I need and 3 years down the track I may upgrade to a bigger, badder TV.

 

 

Yes it is an okay picture for the price, but every day I am slightly disappointed in it and wish we had gone for a better panel.

  #2343665 25-Oct-2019 23:36
One person supports this post
Are you able to check in store that you can disable overscan and use 1:1 pixel mapping? I'm assuming a 4K panel would to be able to take best advantage of the resolution, but it's a lottery with cheap TVs.

  #2343672 26-Oct-2019 01:40
Nobody so far has mentioned that it takes a good second and a half from pressing the wake button on the remote until the boot logo appears and another second before you see the actual picture.




  #2343688 26-Oct-2019 09:00
One person supports this post
this picture itself is ok.

 

the other functions of the tv is not so smart.

 

so if you're buying a screen, that's fine.

 

if you want a smart tv, look elsewhere.




  #2343755 26-Oct-2019 10:23
One person supports this post
There was one of those in a hotel I stayed at last week.

 

Honestly a terrible TV for both MySky and Freeview.

 

If you've ever owned a mid-level to high end TV from a quality manufacturer you'll see massive problems with the picture.

 

If you've never owned anything else, well to be honest, you won't know what's missing so it could be worth considering.

 

BUT the sound is atrocious... heck even the Veon sound bars they sell are just as bad.

  #2343772 26-Oct-2019 13:50
they are rubbish.

 

you usually get what you pay for but in the case of veon you get much less !

 

save for a TCL if aiming for a decent cheap TV.

  #2343776 26-Oct-2019 14:14
Dunnersfella:

 

There was one of those in a hotel I stayed at last week.

 

Honestly a terrible TV for both MySky and Freeview.

 

If you've ever owned a mid-level to high end TV from a quality manufacturer you'll see massive problems with the picture.

 

If you've never owned anything else, well to be honest, you won't know what's missing so it could be worth considering.

 

BUT the sound is atrocious... heck even the Veon sound bars they sell are just as bad.

 

 

Mine is way better than the name-brand TVs in the hotel I stayed in last month. But the problem there wasn't the display, it was the TV settings, the STB configuration and connection. If that were in someones home they would generally have it setup a lot better.

 


Anyway, we're talking about cheap TVs so there will be no parity with mid- to high-end TVs. But then you don't have to pay 3-10 times the price.

 

If I only saw my Veon and didn't know it was a Veon then I wouldn't have been able to tell it wasn't my Samsung. I only use the Veon for 4K streaming and it hasn't had a problem.

 

 

 

Yeah, I agree that Veon audio equipment is pretty bad even for the price.

  #2343778 26-Oct-2019 14:20
This @ilovemusic. What I was thinking and I was considering in buying but I'm going to spend a little more for TCL because my sister has one and it's great both sound and picture.

