They have a 50" 4k LCD-LED Veon on sale for $399 down from $599
model number VN504KID60-P
Has anyone bought one of these or know anything about them?
Should I go for it? Is it a bargain or a trash TV at a trash price? Is it okay and their just clearing out the stock to bring smarter TVs?
I guess I should say that in probably just going to plug my computer into it, use it occasionally closely as massive monitor but mostly from accross the room to stream content and occasionally game.
Sorry if I've broken any rules or should be posting this somewhere else but I'd appreciate any advice the more tech savy among you can offer.
Thanks in advance for any assistance.