Working USB Ethernet Adapter: Anker 3 USB / Ethernet hub, gigabit Ethernet, model AH212 (Amazon.com link)
MiBox version (from settings -> about) : Mibox4
MiBox Android version: 8.1
Android security patch level: May 5, 2019
Build: OPM1.171019.011.699
Performance: Netflix app on the Mi Box reports 102Mbps, on my 100Mbps fiber internet connection.
