Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K - compatible / incompatible USB Ethernet adapters (reference thread)


# 260122 11-Nov-2019 20:02
This thread is a list of Ethernet adapters that are known to work with the Xiaomi MiBox S 4K. Please don't clutter it with discussion unless you have something important to add.

 

 

 

Working USB Ethernet Adapter: Anker 3 USB / Ethernet hub, gigabit Ethernet, model AH212 (Amazon.com link)

 

MiBox version (from settings -> about) : Mibox4

 

MiBox Android version: 8.1

 

Android security patch level: May 5, 2019

 

Build: OPM1.171019.011.699

 

Performance: Netflix app on the Mi Box reports 102Mbps, on my 100Mbps fiber internet connection.

 

 

 

If anyone adds USB ethernet adapters it might be useful to reuse this same format.

  # 2351929 11-Nov-2019 22:25
I bought the USB2 version of these Ugreen adapters.


I have a Mi Box 4 aka S.

Worked running Android 8.1 and now running Android 9 beta.

Amazon Prime went from blurry over WiFi to clear with this adapter.
I have EoP so take my speed test result with a grain of salt, used Fiber Test app, recorded 54Mbps down and 20 something up, on 100/20 connection. Overall I’m happy with the result, no complaints.

  # 2405531 23-Jan-2020 21:31
The UGREEN USB 3.0 ethernet adapters work too. (SKU: 20256)

 

I have a Mi Box S 4K (not the 4) the international version they sell in the US.

 

I've not done any speed tests as internet here isn't great, but I can stream local 4K Plex content just fine now, which wasn't possible on WiFi. 

