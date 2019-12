I'm trying to get audio working from my Yamaha RX-V485 receiver to my Apple AirPods.

The receiver has a bluetooth transmitter, and I can pair the AirPods without issue. But the sound keeps coming out of the speakers and I get no audio via the AirPods.

The only info I can find tells you how to pair the headphones (which I have done), but I can't find anything about setting bluetooth as the output. I assumed it would be automatic when you paired the headphones?

Does anyone have any ideas?