Hello,

My wife's car radio is a Kenwood DPX-5100BT. It goes fine except one of my boys has (somehow) managed to change the display language to Turkish (as far as I can tell). I've just spent a very frustrating 10 minutes trying to get it back into English so we can all read the display.

Try as I might, I can't find any language option in there. The online manual is useless; it doesn't show any sort of tree-like display (like some Alpine ones do) to show where to go. Using Google Translator on my phone I was able to reset the clock at least, but couldn't get any further.

Can anyone provide any assistance, or is a local Turkish-speaking person on the North Shore who could call over for a few minutes sometime to fix this? It's been like this for months now and we just can't figure it out.

She had her car serviced last week and the battery was replaced. I was hoping this would reset everything, but alas no.

Any help greatly appreciated. Thanks :)