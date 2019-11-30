Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Car radio stuck in Turkish (I think)


4791 posts

Uber Geek


# 261501 30-Nov-2019 21:53
Hello,

 

My wife's car radio is a Kenwood DPX-5100BT. It goes fine except one of my boys has (somehow) managed to change the display language to Turkish (as far as I can tell). I've just spent a very frustrating 10 minutes trying to get it back into English so we can all read the display.

 

Try as I might, I can't find any language option in there. The online manual is useless; it doesn't show any sort of tree-like display (like some Alpine ones do) to show where to go. Using Google Translator on my phone I was able to reset the clock at least, but couldn't get any further.

 

Can anyone provide any assistance, or is a local Turkish-speaking person on the North Shore who could call over for a few minutes sometime to fix this? It's been like this for months now and we just can't figure it out.

 

She had her car serviced last week and the battery was replaced. I was hoping this would reset everything, but alas no.

 

Any help greatly appreciated. Thanks :)

Mad Scientist
21308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2363720 30-Nov-2019 22:00
do a factory reset and you will be able to select language




4791 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363728 30-Nov-2019 22:13
Yes I would happily do that - if I could find the option :(

 
 
 
 


Mad Scientist
21308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2363731 30-Nov-2019 22:17
One person supports this post
Apparently there's a little hole to the bottom right of round knob in the middle that fits a paper clip ... try that ...




4791 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363741 30-Nov-2019 22:57
That's actually a pretty good suggestion, thanks. I gave it a try (twice) and it looked like it thought about it, then it switched off and back on...but still in Turkish :( [although I did have to reset the date and time]

 

This is what some of the menus look like, if this makes sense to anyone:

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

Mad Scientist
21308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2363744 30-Nov-2019 23:25
apparently after factory reset the first screen is an option to select language. press knob, the turn knob to change language




4791 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363817 1-Dec-2019 07:22
Unfortunately, I didn't get that, it just returned to how it was previously (although I had to select which function I wanted).



4791 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363836 1-Dec-2019 08:55
Upon reading the manual a little closer, it should reset it to all factory settings (excluding stations) but it doesn't seem to. It also looks like you set the language at first use - which she did set to English - but somewhere along the way it was changed, so it must be changeable somehow after it's been setup. The thing for me is just finding out how.

 
 
 
 


cb1

277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363837 1-Dec-2019 08:57
One person supports this post
You could try using the Google translate phone app. I believe you can take pictures and it will translate the text or may need to type in the text.




cb

327 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363863 1-Dec-2019 10:34
One person supports this post
You may be able to just translate turkish to english by typing into your phone the Turkish menu items. Write down on paper each translated item and hopefully you will soon be able to navigate your way around, and with luck, reset to English.

EG: According to Google translate, in your photo for example..ISLEV translates to FUNCTION.

Good luck..
or as they say in Turkish (according to Google translate)...

iyi şanslar!



4791 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363893 1-Dec-2019 11:29
Cheers for the suggestions...I've tried using the Google Translate option with the camera already but couldn't figure out where language settings might be...

 

The word is "DIL" for language (in Turkish) but I can't find that word in any of the settings, anywhere :(

4045 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2363922 1-Dec-2019 11:54
2 people support this post
Turkish not so much Delight.




4791 posts

Uber Geek


# 2363926 1-Dec-2019 12:04
eracode:

 

Turkish not so much Delight.

 

 

Definitely not! :D

282 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363929 1-Dec-2019 12:14
Pull the power off battery/fuse then try.

 

 

 

https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1100276/Kenwood-Dpx-5000bt.html?page=4

 

 

xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
10202 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2363938 1-Dec-2019 12:41
sqishy:

 

Pull the power off battery/fuse then try.

 

 

 

https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1100276/Kenwood-Dpx-5000bt.html?page=4

 

 

 

 

Just what I was about to type....... every car radio Ive ever had resets after a battery/fuse disconnect.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk               Add me on Steam

3056 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363996 1-Dec-2019 13:22
Just in case there are different manuals about this is from a Kenwood site and appears to only give English or Turkish as options.


When you turn on the power for the first time (or [FACTORY RESET] is set to
[YES], 6), the display shows: “SEL LANGUAGE”  “PRESS”  “VOLUME
KNOB”
1 Turn the volume knob to select [ENG] (English) or [TUR] (Turkish),
then press the knob.
[ENG] is selected for the initial setup.
Then, the display shows: “CANCEL DEMO”  “PRESS”  “VOLUME
KNOB”.
2 Press the volume knob.
[YES] is selected for the initial setup.

Create new topic



