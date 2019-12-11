Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)SVS 2000 Pro series announced


533 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261701 11-Dec-2019 09:05
Well, I was partially right; SVS has announced their replacement for the now old 2000 series subwoofers with the new 2000 Pro series. This includes the PB, PC, and SB ranges.

 

It looks like they have... ported... a few tricks from the 3000 series, such as the pluggable ports and app-controlled "intelligent" amp.

 

Specs look interesting: 550w RMS, 1500+w peak, extension down to 16hz on ported models. Will be interesting to see how they measure. And they swapped out the "industrial" steel grille for a fabric one.

 

I asked a dealer about price, but all they had to say was a bit of a hike over the old one, for what ever that is worth. I must admit I like the symmetrical look of the new one a lot more than the old one. 

864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2372232 11-Dec-2019 10:12
Thanks for the post.

 

I'm redoing my entire home theatre from scratch and haven't yet settled on a sub. I was recommended the SB2000 but then the Kef KF92 has also caught my attention. Unsure on the whole ported vs sealed thing too, ported seems to go lower. Room is only 4.4m x 4, so not a whole heap of space to fill.

 

Will have to keep an eye out for reviews



533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2372237 11-Dec-2019 10:30
For home theater, definitely ported. Output in the <30hz range is going to be much higher than a sealed sub.

 

And the PB-2000 Pro has variable port tuning anyway, so if you want a 50/50 HT/music setup, you can use port plugs and a different response curve to sacrifice a bit of extension for faster response.

 

 

 

Whoops, forgot to link the full series

 
 
 
 


3667 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2372698 11-Dec-2019 20:20
One person supports this post
Happy to see the cloth grill :-)

 

 

864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399045 16-Jan-2020 14:04
One person supports this post
Its frustrating, there seems to be so much conflict on various forums about whats best, but, in poor ol NZ, we just don't get the range that is available elsewhere.

 

I've gone (in opinion only at this stage) from a single SB2000, to dual PB1000s to a single PB2000pro or maybe a SB3000. the 3000 is stretching the budget somewhat (and it has already been stretched going from Epson 9400 to Sony 270es projector). AVS forum seems awash with glowing praise for both HSU subs and Monolith, both of which seemingly offer better performance for cheaper money, but neither is available in NZ (HSU does have 240v power capacity, but shipping is prohibitively expensive), so SVS is about as good as it is likely to get.

 

My room is only 4.4x4, so not the largest space to fill, but I have gone for smaller speakers around the room so the sub will be doing all the heavy lifting for bass. It is dedicated for HT, there is virtually nill requirement for music.

 

Went into a store this week and saw the current SB2000, I really like the size of it, extremely small form factor for what is a 12 inch sub. They didn't have any of the PBs there and the SB wasn't hooked up and I didn't have the time for them to do a demo justice. The SB2000 pro is rated down to 19hz +/- 3db, the PB to 16, either seem pretty insanely low.

 

Rapollo don't have pricing or details on this yet, but supposedly they are due this month. Will be interesting to see what the pricing is like compared to the outgoing models.



533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399058 16-Jan-2020 14:27
Yeah, that was what I quickly found once I started researching subs. Every time someone popped the question on r/hometheaters or AVSForums, it was always "SVS is good, but HSU or Rythmik beat them on price/performance". Which is useless here. I have heard some stories about Monoprice's lousy customer service/support though.

 

For HT in NZ, it really is only SVS below a certain price-point. Nothing else has the bass extension for the price, until you start going towards the mid-high end. I have heard that the Pro models will come in at a bit of a premium, so I am guessing $2k+. I would also recommend sticking to ported models if you want the deeper bass extension for HT.

 

I just picked up a PB12-NSD, and honestly would have gone for two at that price point ($1300 each) if I had a dedicated room, rather than my lounge. 90% of the PB-2000 for about $500 less (when they were still available). And only $100 more than the PB-1000. If they are still doing them, I would highly recommend looking into it. Right now the room is the limiting factor rather than my sub.

 

Although the next time I think about an upgrade, it will only be to go to something most likely like this. Even DIY is frickin' expensive here, but still cheaper than the equivalent performing COTS product, so unless they start having mad sales...

