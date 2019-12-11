Its frustrating, there seems to be so much conflict on various forums about whats best, but, in poor ol NZ, we just don't get the range that is available elsewhere.

I've gone (in opinion only at this stage) from a single SB2000, to dual PB1000s to a single PB2000pro or maybe a SB3000. the 3000 is stretching the budget somewhat (and it has already been stretched going from Epson 9400 to Sony 270es projector). AVS forum seems awash with glowing praise for both HSU subs and Monolith, both of which seemingly offer better performance for cheaper money, but neither is available in NZ (HSU does have 240v power capacity, but shipping is prohibitively expensive), so SVS is about as good as it is likely to get.

My room is only 4.4x4, so not the largest space to fill, but I have gone for smaller speakers around the room so the sub will be doing all the heavy lifting for bass. It is dedicated for HT, there is virtually nill requirement for music.

Went into a store this week and saw the current SB2000, I really like the size of it, extremely small form factor for what is a 12 inch sub. They didn't have any of the PBs there and the SB wasn't hooked up and I didn't have the time for them to do a demo justice. The SB2000 pro is rated down to 19hz +/- 3db, the PB to 16, either seem pretty insanely low.

Rapollo don't have pricing or details on this yet, but supposedly they are due this month. Will be interesting to see what the pricing is like compared to the outgoing models.