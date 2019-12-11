Well, I was partially right; SVS has announced their replacement for the now old 2000 series subwoofers with the new 2000 Pro series. This includes the PB, PC, and SB ranges.
It looks like they have... ported... a few tricks from the 3000 series, such as the pluggable ports and app-controlled "intelligent" amp.
Specs look interesting: 550w RMS, 1500+w peak, extension down to 16hz on ported models. Will be interesting to see how they measure. And they swapped out the "industrial" steel grille for a fabric one.
I asked a dealer about price, but all they had to say was a bit of a hike over the old one, for what ever that is worth. I must admit I like the symmetrical look of the new one a lot more than the old one.