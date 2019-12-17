Hello,

On France forums, nobody was able to help me, that’s why I’m trying to find some help here. Even the "professionnals" were not able to give a definitive answer! And I work on this from months… :)

So, I’ll open soon in Cannes a fitness room.

From the HDMI output of my PC (GeForce RTX 2060 WINDFORCE graphic card), I must send the music videos to four 75’’ 4K TVs:

- two TVs located 15 meters (50 feet) away from the PC.

- two TVs located 30 meters (100 feet) away from the PC.

On the TVs, I only play music videos. On my playlist, I have hundred of music videos in mp4 format (3 to 4 minutes each): some in 4K and stereo, some in bad VHS quality and mono. The 4 TVs will always play the same videos at same moment. But without sound, only images. For musics, I’ll install many passive speakers, but I still didn’t choose the sound solution.

1) SEPARATE SOUND AND IMAGE FROM THE PC:

If I understand, I must connect a HDMI cable from my PC HDMI output to the HDMI input of a sound and image extractor. It seems that this extactor must support HDMI 2.0b standard 4K 60HZ 18Gbps signal with 4:4:4 colours and HDCP 2.2 (copy protection). From this extractor, a HDMI output will go to an image splitter or matrix, and an output will go to an amplifier. As I still don’t know which amplifier I’ll use, I still don’t know what kind of sound output this sound extractor must have. I have to find a solution which makes me able to manage the audio signal. For example, if the extractor extracts the audio in stereo signal, if I connect it to the amplifier, what happens? If the extractor extracts in mono, it’s a disaster. So, here are the sound extractor peoples suggested:

Sound: toslink/optical output or 3.5mm analogue output (120 euro):

https://www.keene.co.uk/marmitek-hdmi-connect-ae24-4k60-audio-extractor-with-arc.html

Sound: analogue RCA output L+R or digital coax output (120 euro):

https://www.keene.co.uk/puretools-hdmi-audio-de-embedder-4k-60hz-4-4-4.html

Sound: ???output??? (72 euro):

https://www.keene.co.uk/marmitek-hdmi-4k-audio-extractor-with-arc.html

Sound: ???output??? (67 euro):

https://www.lindy.fr/Extracteur-Audio-HDMI-2-0.htm?websale8=ld0101.ld030103&pi=38171&ci=20

Sound: ???output??? (35 euro):

https://www.amazon.com/OREI-HDA-912-Audio-Converter-Extractor/dp/B07BHYXVTY/

2a) SPLIT AND SEND IMAGE TO THE 4 TVs IN CAT6:

Some people told that I had to choose a RJ45 solution. With this solution, some told that I need a splitter, some told that a matrix was necessary. Here are the solutions suggested:

https://www.keene.co.uk/hdanywhere-xtnd-4k-1x4-1-splitter.html (720 euro)

+ 2 x RJ45 CAT6 cables (15 meters)

+ 2 x RJ45 CAT6 cables (30 meters)

https://www.altimium.com/mat-hdmp44-4k-matrice-hdmi-hdbaset-4x4.html (3420 euros)

2b) SPLIT AND SEND IMAGE TO THE 4 TVs IN HDMI:

Some people told that HDMI optical cables were the best solution.

They suggested these splitters:

https://www.amazon.com/OREI-UltraHD-HDMI-Splitter-Port/dp/B07HR1WD4S/ (35 euro)

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PWYLWLN (45 euro)

http://www.electronicgrup.com/en/products/splitter---switch/hdmi/hdmi-1%C3%974-splitter-with-edid-control-support-4ka60hz.aspx (55 euro) with EDID

http://www.electronicgrup.com/en/products/splitter---switch/hdmi/hdmi-2-0-splitter1x4-3d-4ka60hz.aspx (66 euro)

https://www.conferenceroomav.com/p/wyrestorm-sp-0104-h2 (150 euro)

With these splitters, these optic HDMI cables are available:

For 15 meters:

https://www.lbm-distribution.com/fr/cables-optiques-actifs-hdmi-20-soudes/423-uht-15xb.html (280 meters)

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B078KB993Z/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o05_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1&tag=av0c-21 (127 euro)

https://www.lindy.co.uk/cables-adapters-c1/audio-video-c107/15m-active-hdmi-2-0-18g-cable-p674

(105 euro)

http://www.electronicgrup.com/en/products/audio-video-cables/hdmi-optical-fiber/optical-fiber-hdmi-4ka60hz-with-amplifier-15m.aspx 15m (70 euro)

For 30 meters:

https://www.lbm-distribution.com/fr/cables-optiques-actifs-hdmi-20-soudes/425-uht-30xb.html (350 euro)

https://www.amazon.com/-/es/dp/B07N7MX73D/ref=twister_B07PCM9WSS?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1 (100 euro)

http://www.electronicgrup.com/en/products/audio-video-cables/hdmi-optical-fiber/optical-fiber-hdmi-4ka60hz-with-amplifier-30m.aspx (90 euro)

SPLITTER ALL-IN-ONE SEPARATING SOUND AND SPLITTING THE IMAGE:

If the optic HDMI is the best solution, some people told me that this machine does all: separating sound and image (so, the extractor A1 is no longer necessary) and splitting the image:

https://www.ortonsaudiovisual.com/blustream-sp14ab-4-way-hdmi-4k-splitter-with-audio-breakout.html (270 euro)

It seems that if the CAT6 solution is the best one, it seems that this device also separate the sound and the image:

https://www.avacab-online.com/Blustream-HSP14CS-Distributor-emitter-HDBaseT-CSC-70m/en (920 euro)

Some also told that the devices I choose have to manage EDID information and that cables require 1-AMP. That’s why some told me to use this matrix :

https://www.markertek.com/product/zig-hxl-44/zigen-hxl-44-hdmi-2-0-4x4-matrix-4-in-4-out-4k-18g-ip-diagnostics-4-coaxial-audio-out (1100 euro)

With 4 recepters:

https://www.markertek.com/product/zig-poc-70/zigen-zig-poc-70-4k60hz-18g-hdbaset-hdmi-extender-set-12-v-poc-with-bi-directional-ir-rs232-supports-hdr-10 (450 euro)

Also, I don’t know what to do so there is no delay between the sound and the image. Can the audio extractor I choose and/or the splitter I choose insure that they are no delays between the sound and the image? Or is it the job of the sound amplifier? Also, might I use only 30 meters cables instead of two 15 meters cables and two 30 meters cables, so we are totally sure that the 4 TVs are managed exactly in the same manner? One thing is sure: the sound amplifier will have to manage the delay between the two TVs located 30 meters away and the two TVs located 15 meters away.

Last thing: the videos of my playlist are all very different. The whole system must manage automatically the downscaling, upscaling, etc. If I have small 360p videos, for example, I want that they are in fullscreen on the TVs.

Someone told that I have to AVOID that:

- a fiber cable that requires 1-Amp current with a HDMI splitter only outputs 300-ma.

- a splitter not managing EDID globally and only addressing EDID on output 1.

- extracting audio of the HDMI with an external extractor that adds additional delay of the video.

Some help please?

Thank you so much :)

Laura